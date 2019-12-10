BEST-LATINX-ALBUMS-VIBE-VIVA
Nick Rice

The 25 Best Latinx Albums Of 2019

December 10, 2019 - 3:30 pm by Desire Thompson

These albums helped define Latin music's most daring and creative year yet. 

As we inch closer to the end of another memorable chapter in music, the Spanish-language gap gets bigger by the day. To anyone who believed reggaeton's second coming or Latin trap was a trend were gravely mistaken as artists across the diaspora found success on the charts and in the streaming world. Artists like Bad Bunny, Rosalía and J Balvin continued to thrive off last year's releases while dropping memorable singles (and joint projects). Others like Sech broke the mold for the marriage of hip-hop and reggaeton with Panamanian pride. Legends like Mark Anthony and Ivy Queen reminded us of their magic while rising artists like Rico Nasty, DaniLeigh and Melii provided major star power and creative visuals for their tunes. Latinx music has continued to push boundaries and the same goes for our list.

Enjoy our ranking of the 25 best Latinx albums of 2019.

'Corridos Tumbados' - Natanael Cano
Apple Music
25
25

'Corridos Tumbados' - Natanael Cano

Natanael Cano, an 18-year-old from Hermosillo, Mexico, is at the heart of a nuevo norteño movement fueled on social media and viral hits. With his Corridos Tumbados (urban corridos), he takes the classic Mexican outlaw hero ballads and adds a hip hop perspective with rap and chanting.

 

Before his Corridos Tumbados, Cano was already an internet sensation. A heartthrob that exudes norteño flair, he sports a bad-boy pout in his viral hits like “El F1” with more than 14 million views on Youtube.

 

Cano takes inspiration in life in northern Mexico and the US-Mexico border as he tells stories about young men’s favorite exploits—driving around, hanging out, partying, boasting about women. Cano plays the bajo sexto—a type of 12-string Mexican guitar, and an iconic corrido instrument—to accompany his vocals, but his songs are post-millennial Regional Mexican in themes and vibe. It’s all urban, not rancho.

 

Corridos Tumbados launched at the end of October and within weeks it reached No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Album Chart. When Mexican troubadours sang the original corridos—epic ballads of heroes and their horses during the Mexican Revolution—they probably couldn’t imagine where corridos would go a few centuries later. But now even Bad Bunny has hopped on the bandwagon, swaggering along to Cano’s “Soy el Diablo.” (I am the Devil). And with Bad Bunny’s blessing, urban corridos will likely expand their regional impact way beyond Mexico. - Catalina Maria Johnson

'Climaxxx' - Dalex
24
25

'Climaxxx' - Dalex

As one half of the Latin R&B/pop duo Jayma & Dalex, Pedro David Daleccio Torres, better known as Dalex, is known to many for the smash singles like “Aquellos Tiempos,” “Me encantas,” and “Lento.” However, he later branched off and in May 2019, released his first solo album Climaxxx with appearances by Nicky Jam, Justin Quiles, Sech, Lenny Tavárez, Cauty, and more.

 

I’m going to keep it real with you, I am not fluent in Spanish. However, I am fluent in good music and I have to say, this 15-track LP is everything an R&B lover could ask for. No matter whether you understand the language or not, the young Puerto Rican singer brings the vibes. You’ve got everything from slow jams like “Especial” and “Fuerte” to tracks that sound straight off of a '90s R&B mixtape like “Humo” and the album’s title track, “Climaxxx.”

 

The remix to “Pa Mi” was the first single from the album and featured contributions from fellow Latin artists Rafa Pabön, Khea, Sech, Feid, Cazzu, and Lenny Tavárez. Not to be confused with “Pa Mi” by Tory Lanez and Ozuna, which is also a great song, these two joints bring completely different moods all together. If you weren’t up on Dalex before, this track serves as a great introduction. If you’re more of a traditional R&B lover, which I’d consider myself to be, you’ll keep “Humo” on repeat. All in all, as a solo debut, Climaxxx knocks it out of the park! - Stephanie “Eleven8” Ogbogu

'Èpico' - Lunay
Tidal
23
25

'Èpico' - Lunay

While this year solidified the commercial reputations of a number of prior hitmakers in the Latin music world, few newcomers accomplished what Lunay did in 2019. With support from reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee and trap king Bad Bunny, the teenage urbano sensation saw his single “Soltera” not only reach No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs but also crack the all-genre Hot 100, peaking on the latter at No. 66 as part of a 17-week run. A salute to the single ladies, the catchy cut accumulated over half a billion YouTube views between the original and the star-studded remix. So by the time his full-length solo debut Épico dropped this fall, his profile had gone supernova. The album matched the extent of his remarkable glo-up, garnering major features from Anuel AA and Ozuna on the audacious follow-up single “Aventura” and cosigns from the iconic duo of Wisin & Yandel on the thumping “Mi Favorita.”

 

Even without the impressive guests, Lunay takes rightful advantage of the spotlight, his syrupy vocal tone carrying the contemporary R&B grooves of “360” and the guitar-laden pop balladry of “Por Mi Culpa.” Most impressively, he arrives to Épico sounding more fully formed than many of his generational counterparts, suggesting an even brighter future in the coming years. - Gary Ono

'The Good & The Bad' - Anthony Ramos
22
25

'The Good & The Bad' - Anthony Ramos

In the era since his start as part of the original cast of Hamilton, Anthony Ramos has kept busy with various on-screen roles from She’s Gotta Have It to A Star Is Born. This time, he’s front and center for a different reason with his debut album The Good & The Bad — a 12-track retrospective set against the backdrop of his East New York origins.

 

Nostalgia is prevalent on tracks like “Dear Diary” and “Auntie’s Basement” - the former serving as a heartfelt opener in which Ramos reflects on his trials and triumphs in a letter to his parents. Romance also takes center stage on various tracks such as “One More Hour” — a dedication of sorts for the friendships that turn into something a little more. Whether it’s layering harmonies with the pining of a Spanish guitar or funky bass line, Ramos makes a valiant effort to weave in and out of genres, particularly showing out with modern disco on “Mind Over Matter” or funk on “Either Way.”

 

By its journey’s end, we come full circle on the reflective “Come Back Home,” in which Ramos’ mother closes out the project with a voicemail left for her son. It’s a fitting conclusion to a project that seamlessly connects a portfolio of sounds together all while rooting itself in the peaks and valleys of Ramos’ - and to an extent, our own past. - Stephanie Gomez

'Episodos' - Lyanno
Apple Music
21
25

'Episodos' - Lyanno

In a genre of singles driven as música urbana, artists are conditioned to make an impression in a relatively short period of time. Even before this particular project dropped, the Puerto Rican singer Lyanno had logged nearly a billion combined YouTube views for his notable features on two popular remixes, Alex Rose’s “Toda” and the Lunay team-up “A Solas.” A key player in the Spanish-language R&B wave that impacted Latin trap in a big way this year, he capitalized on those 2018 hits to make his mark with this brief yet effective set of songs.

 

For Episodios, Lyanno gives a clear overview of his strengths as a popwise vocalist over the course of these half dozen tracks. With SubeloNeo at the helm, “Se Cansó” finds the singer conveniently with the cure for being single. He throws it back to his reggaetonero past on “Pa Que Vuelvas” and the absolutely soaring anthem “Te Veo,” the latter teaming him with the duos and Zion Y Lennox and Urba Y Rome. On standout “Contra La Pared,” he nods to other artists’ hits including Nicky Jam’s “Travesuras” as he sorts out one of his own with Rafa Pabon. - G.O.

'Anger Management' - Rico Nasty
Spotify
20
25

'Anger Management' - Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty just wants to rage.

 

The New York born, Maryland raised rapper — born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly — alongside her longtime producer Kenny Beats, explore the common complexities of womanhood via a vivaciously energized, unapologetic, in-your-face lense with their collaborative EP Anger Management.

 

While her previous EP, 2018’s Nasty, helped secure her signing to Atlantic Records and galvanized her status as a female rap force to be reckoned with, Anger Management is Rico’s musical declaration of her cultural arrival, unstoppable work ethic and staying power.

 

“I'm so icy, they keep on biting me, I was raised up in the jungle where they shoot at thieves,” Rico flows over the pulsating beat of “Big Titties,” Anger Management’s third track. “I guess bein' in the sun but without no sunscreen, I'm so supercalifragilisticexpialidocious —you wonder why your life suck, it's because you ain't focused.”

 

Through the nine-track long EP, Rico narrates the highs and lows of going from broke to rich, irrelevant to influential and even leans into her more vulnerable fears of her sudden successes ever slipping away. A from rags to riches storyline isn’t new within the history of hip-hop narratives — but Rico’s audacious delivery and organic experimentation within the realms of hip-hop, punk, R&B and rock are. A woman’s anger is complex, and if Anger Management showcases anything, it’s that the music that soundtracks their everyday vexation also has the right to be. - Bianca Betancourt

'Opus' - Marc Anthony
19
25

'Opus' - Marc Anthony

Some artists change their styles with the seasons, but others continue over time to develop their art to become true masters. Arguably one of the greatest salsa singers of all times, in Opus Marc Anthony shares 10 tunes doing what he does best—and what he’s been doing better than anyone else since the '90s.

 

The songs in Opus are dramatic mini-telenovelas, with passion, romance and sensuality infusing every note and lyric. But close your eyes and move and savor these tunes on a sheer musical level: The arrangements give a prominent place to the piano in complex conversation with bold, exultant horns and practically orchestral strings. And every note is coordinated with the utmost care—so, so unbelievably tight.

 

With Opus, Anthony scored his 11th top 10 on the Top Latin Albums chart (May, 2019) (Opus started at No. 2). The salsero extended his record for the most No. 1s on the Tropical Airplay chart (in August) and collected his 31st leader and fourth straight No. 1 with the single “Parecen Viernes.” The album also started at No. 1 on the Tropical Albums charts and is now a candidate for a Grammy for Best Tropical Latin Album.

 

Marc Anthony has honed his craft continuously to reach ever-higher sophistication, deepening his dominion of the romantic salsa genre over the years. Opus demonstrates Marc Anthony at the peak of his powers, with a level of maturity that allows the artist’s magnificent voice to soar through songs with unparalleled elegance. - CMJ

'Error 93' - Cazzu
Tidal
18
25

'Error 93' - Cazzu

The Argentine trap princess and self proclaimed emo girl (same) Cazzu makes a bold statement on the road from heartache and redemption with her sophomore project Error 93.

 

The album may not jumpstart quite like the rest of 2019’s best urbano albums with “Visto A Las 00:00,” but that’s what makes it so enthralling. The track teeters back and forth between a slow vibrancy and hard hitting beats while Cazzu vocally coasts over both with ease. “Mucha Data” and “Pena’s y Problemas” are the project’s trap standouts, with Cazzu’s polished flow on display.

 

No one likes a liar and a cheat, and Cazzu confronts a lover that is both on “Mentiste,” all while cooing sweetly in a way that may confuse you to think the track is a lullaby- which if it is, it’s one for all our debauched hearts. Cazzu takes a more lighthearted approach to losing interest and cutting the chord on “Ya No Quiero”, with a soft music box background to add to the tracks more playful nature.

 

The perreo arrives and it arrives with a vengeance on standout “Nada” with collaborators Lyanno, Rauw Alejandro, and Dalex. Don’t get it twisted, Cazzu can ride with the rest of today’s Urbano’s best just as effortlessly—and it shows. By the end of the album, Cazzu makes herself clear to her former flame—any bitter feelings left behind won’t break her, she may just turn it into one of 2019’s best trap releases. - S.G

'Nibiru' - Ozuna
Apple Music
17
25

'Nibiru' - Ozuna

Along with visionary producer Yampi, Ozuna envisions an intergalactic project for his third studio album Nibiru. As the artists with most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, the most videos to reach one billion views on YouTube, the most Billboard Latin Music Award nominations for a single artist in a single year (23), and the most Billboard Latin Music Award wins for a single artist in a single year (11) he’s scored four Guinness World Records, the Puerto Rican-Dominican reggaetonero follows his record-breaking year with his celestial compilation just in time for the holidays.

 

Peaking on the US Billboard 200 at No. 41, the 18-track project is an R&B, hip-hop, and Carribean sound-infused sancocho that accommodates the pair’s vision of “Planet X” also known as Nibiru. For his VIVA cover story, the 27-year-old explained he aimed to encapsulate the wisdom, experience, and frustrations of his current stage in music and life along with the festive reality that awaits as the decades closes. “There needs to be an incorporation of new sounds because everyone is falling in the same sound—romantic reggaeton,” said Ozuna.

 

Though his romantic essence remained with songs like the classic reggae collab with Cultura Profetica’s Willy Rodriguez “Temporal” and his soft ballad “Amor Genuino,” Ozuna opted for a global approach for most of the collection. Dance tracks prevailed through incorporating worldwide tastemakers like Dj Snake (“Eres Top”) and Mally Mall (“Hasta Que Salga El Sol”). The lineup included an eclectic taste of collaborators including rising talent Sech on the perreo-inspired (“Yo Tengo Una Gata”), Snoop Dogg and Anuel AA for (“Patek”), Dalex and Nicky Jam for a rookie-veteran collab commemorating the genre’s worldwide impact on “Reggaeton En Paris” as well as singer-rapper Swae Lee for “Sin Pensar.” The compilation as a whole exemplifies the star's global reach—engaging in a variety of sounds that include alternative rhythms, tropical pop, reggae, and dance. - Jennifer Mota

'The Plan' - DaniLeigh
Tidal
16
25

'The Plan' - DaniLeigh

If you're looking for idyllic cruising-bops look no further than DaniLeigh. Recently celebrating the first anniversary of her debut album The Plan, the Miami-born singer-rapper rose in the scene as a triple threat—with impeccable dance moves, swift lyrics, and a sharp falsetto that compliments her upbeat and trap-soul records. With themes revolving around gratitude, authenticity, and motivational intentions, the 35-minute project conceptualized by the 24-year-old sketches her past and current journey towards stardom.

 

The Plan set the Def Jam artist’s career in motion. Last summer saw the release of her single “Lil Bebe” a number she later remixed in the Spanish-language bringing on Nio Garcia and Rauw Alejandro. Consistently integrating her Carribean culture, there’s “Yo No Se” recorded alongside her brother Brandon Bill$, a track she seesaws in both languages while emphasizing Dominican slang like cotorra which translates to a blabbermouth or windbag and bultero a term normally identifying a liar. Her presence in the bilingual market earned her a Premio Juventud nomination for "New Urban Generation."

 

Overall, the collection is a soothe kickback. As heard on Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” her track “Do It To Me” samples the 1977 slow jam “Footsteps in the Dark” by The Isley Brothers. It’s perhaps her “Easy (Remix)” alongside Chris Brown that has leveled her place in modern R&B. The song earned her first career Billboard Hot 100-Charting hit, went gold, and scored her a Soul Train Award nomination for Best Dance Performance.

 

With R&B en Español and Latin trap-soul on the rise, Danileigh’s organic bilingual approach is an assured visionary act. -Jennifer Mota

'Amor Libre' - Esteman
Apple Music
15
25

'Amor Libre' - Esteman

In his third album, Amor Libre, (Free Love) Esteman creates an ode to the aching intimacy of the dance club and the night. The 12 delicate disco-pop bops bring together beats from both Esteman’s new home in Mexico City as well as his hometown Bogotá, lilting with a luminous rhythmic flair that is irrefutably his own. Along the way, Caribbean rhythms and the Andean cumbia can be detected in the undercurrent, swaying with a sweet romance that is never cloying.

 

An Art Studies major who takes inspiration from David Bowie, Esteman centers his musical creations on his gay identity. Amor Libre is a personal, intimate album, despite its dancefloor vibe. He describes the album as a conceptual song cycle about love, reflecting his personal experiences with love as a feminist and as a gay man. The songs tell Esteman’s love story with another man as it blooms in “Noche Sensorial” (The Sensory Night) and then fades away in "Fuimos Amor,” (We were love). Yet it also makes a statement about forbidden love in “Sociedad (Society), expressing rage at the rules that limit freedom in love.

 

As a singer/songwriter, Esteman makes his points with finesse, not with a sledgehammer: We need to feel freely, think freely, love freely. But the only way to get there is to have the freedom to love yourself as you are; only then can you love others without limits and prejudice.

 

And the title song, Amor Libre, carries the hope and message of the album. It’s a hymn to encourage us to recognize and accept each other exactly as we are, connecting in the freedom of dancing. Because as Esteman gently croons, “Tus besos me confirman, que la vida es una sola.” (Your kisses confirm for me: we only have one life to live). - CMJ

'Mala Santa' - Becky G
Tidal
14
25

'Mala Santa' - Becky G

It’s hard to believe urbano’s pop princess Becky G is only on her debut with Mala Santa—the girl’s been everywhere in the past couple of years on countless collabs and remixes, but this time, it’s her turn as she finally puts her stake in the genre with her 16-track project filled with both the hits you know and a fresh portfolio of newer perreo bops. Mala Santa made its debut at No. 3 on both the Top Latin Albums chart and Latin Rhythm Albums chart, becoming the third female act to debut in the former’s top 10 in 2019.

 

The born and bred Angeleno leans heavy on showing off her versatility between more trap hitting tracks like “Dollar,” alongside more pop-infused Reggaeton beats on “24/7” and “Si Si.” Mambo Kingz, DJ Luian, and Hydro all have heavy credits on Mala Santa, and it’s truly impressive how effortlessly their joint production on “Peleas” switches from the lament of a classic guitar to that of the backing of a trap beat. Becky equally maneuvers from more somber vocals to a harder hitting trap flow on the track, proving that this is a supreme team up that the genre greatly benefits from.

 

Mala Santa isn’t lacking in collaborators, with an abundance of features, notably including Afro-Panamanian reggaetonero Sech (also on this years list—and twice no less), who has been making major waves on his own within the genre, along with established greats including Darrell, Zion & Lennox, and Farruko (and that’s not even all of them). But don’t be fooled- Becky is able to do just fine on her own as a vocalist on reflective tracks “Yo Te Pertenezco” and “En Mi Contra.”

 

By the time we reach the conclusion of Mala Santa with “Mayores”, one of Bad Bunny’s earliest collabs set right at the dawn of his urbano dominance, Becky G has proven her point- if you’ve been paying attention, she’s been at the forefront of the genre for much longer than you think, and she’s claiming her space. - S.G.

'Lokal' - Michael Brun
Apple Music
13
25

'Lokal' - Michael Brun

Finding your roots can lead to plenty of personal discoveries but for Michael Brun, Lokal was designed to share the rich traditions of contemporary Haitian music with the world. Brun's passion project was a step away from what fans would expect from the half-Haitian, half-Guyanese, EDM/house producer but it's everything he's made of.

 

The presence of Kompa (Haitian pop), Rara riddims, and local heroes like J. Perry and Eddy François, showcase the vast differences in Carribean music and how influential Haitian music is.

 

The opener "Ede M Chante" (Haitian Creole for "Help me sing this song") with François is a warm welcome into Brun's sonic paradise while dropping a bit of history. The original recording by Boukan Ginen is a soulful staple in Haiti, right down to schoolhouse days. There's also the sturdy bridge to Africa with “Akwaaba Ayiti” featuring Perry, Dro and DJ Bullet repping for the home team and GuiltyBeatz and Mr Eazi haling from the motherland. The exchange of tribal grooves and thoughtful odes makes Lokal more than your go-to dance tracks but a lesson in the purest form of black music.

 

"People know reggae music, they know Jamaican music, they know dancehall, they know reggaeton," Brun previously shared about the project. "Generally you'll know at least one vibe from a country in the Caribbean, but Haiti for some reason is off the map. I wanted to change that." Mission accomplished. - Desire Thompson

'Motions' - Melii
Apple Music
12
25

'Motions' - Melii

Almost two years after Melii dropped her "Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Melii Remix)" music video, the bilingual singer-rapper solidified her mainstay potential with her 2019 debut album, phAses. And nearly seven months following the buzzworthy project's release, the Harlem-native further catapulted her growth musically in 18 minutes on, MOTIONS, her latest EP.

 

The Power-produced leading track, "No Hard Feelings," and the corresponding audiovisual unraveled a more self-assured artist. Melii's around-the-way girl aesthetic boasted the photoshoot perks of fame and its designer comforts onscreen for this break-up bop. Rapping, "Said you're doing better, I heard you/ Now you run your mouth and say I ain't deserve you," listeners realized there was bad blood overhead the bass-knocking chorus.

 

With the exception of the Caribbean-collab, "High For U," alongside Gyptian, the 7 tracks on MOTIONS do not exceed three minutes. This song component readied the EP's viral hit probability. Through the witty bars of her self-proclaimed "Sad Girl Winter" offering, Melii makes it clear to fans she isn't here for any f**k boy antics. On the Murda Beatz and Cariak co-produced Spanglish song, "Here We Go Again," the MC identifies her wasted time on a man that can't seem to do right by their dynamic.

 

Showcasing a new vulnerability far-removed from her "Icey" past, Melii's cross-continental melodies on songs, "Paris" and "LA," bring forward the relatability of entertaining a lover in spite of emotional reservations. MOTION's vibey soundscapes shift the starlet between languages highlighting her fluency amidst one-liners and the tendency to embrace her Dominican roots in heated moments.

 

"Nena," Melii's Spanish guitar lullaby, soared across streaming service platforms with over a million plays on Spotify alone. The single amplified her vocal range. Still, the production of London on da Track's contribution titled, "TM Interlude," summed the archetypal theme of MOTIONS – the need to be desired – all in time for Melii's current set on Summer Walker's The First and Last Tour. - Bianca Alysse

'The Academy' - Sech and Dalex
Apple Music
11
25

'The Academy' - Sech and Dalex

Dimelo Flow saw something in Sech before the rest of the Latin music world did. Listening to the 2019 album Sueños, you’ll find the Miami-based DJ and Rich Music in-house producer’s imprimatur all over the young Afro-Panamanian reggaetonero’s exciting and soft romantic record. Once their “Otro Trago” proved both a Song of the Summer contender and a Billboard Hot 100 charting hit, just about everyone in música urbana sought to work with the singer.

 

But naturally Señor Flow already had that coveted access, and capitalized on his connections both within and outside Rich Music to compile The Academy, a 7-song set of would-be urbano posse hits with Sech prominently featured. While his vocal presence stands out whenever it arrives, as on the potent single “Quizás,” the origins of The Academy and its unofficial, unlicensed, and half-whispered Avengers vocal drops goes back to Flow’s work with another Rich Music labelmate Dalex. He’d had a hand in the artist’s Climaxxx LP and its subsequent stuffed remixes, the likes of which that would comprise the approach to this metaphorical superhero homage.

 

With features by Feid, Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavarez, Wisin, and Zion, among other notables, The Academy debuted strong in the Billboard Top Latin Album chart’s top 10. Listening to tracks like the minimalist dembow of “Uniforme” with De La Ghetto or the subtle groove of “Perreo En La Luna,” it’s clear that Flow’s restraint behind the boards serves the record’s vocalists extraordinarily well. And while a lot of this year’s urbano releases have been dominated by male voices to the detriment of women in the genre category, Cazzu from Argentina and Mariah from Miami make significant and standout impressions here. The former shows up briefly on “Imagínate” to deliver its poignant coda, while the latter drives the bilingual chorus on “Feel Me." - G.O.

'Llego La Queen' - Ivy Queen
Apple Music
10
25

'Llego La Queen' - Ivy Queen

La Diva, La Perra, La Potra, La Caballota - Reggaeton’s original First Lady Ivy Queen has led a milestone career, and on Llego la Queen, the MC wastes no time in letting peers, fans, and critics know. This is one project explicitly dedicated to the ladies who love to perrear, just like the queen herself. EP opener “The Queen Is Here” starts off with the ring of a school bell, a clear indication that La Professora (which we’ll add to her established roster of nicknames) is IN and she’s ready to teach you a little something about a genre she has no doubt left her imprint on. “The Queen is Here” leans heavily on a hard hitting hip-hop beat-fused with that classic reggaeton flow, nothing new to the iconic Ivy Queen who has built a legacy off of hits like 2005’s “Quiero Bailar” and 2010’s Drama Queen standout “La Vida Es Así.”

 

The title track “Llego la Queen” continues this ode to old school reggaeton and La Diva is once again in her bag as she shows off a much respected flow.

 

“Y Tú” is quick to establish itself as the one specifically for the ladies in the clubs lamenting about the trash men in their lives. But leave that man and all your grief at home, because as the Queen instructs on “Pa’l Frente Pa’ Tras,” this night specifically calls for perreo.

 

Versatility is no issue for Ivy Queen as she switches to a fast-driving dancehall beat on “Baile Para Ti” before we’re back to witnessing Ivy Queen’s sickening flow on “Malvada.” Quick to remind you that she’s also well-versed in the more recent progressions in urbano, “Pólvora” closes out the EP with a trap beat we are all too familiar with today. No doubt, Ivy Queen has set out to assert her claim to the throne, and with Llego La Queen, the Queen isn’t moving away from that throne any time soon. - S.G.

'11:11' - Maluma
Apple Music
9
25

'11:11' - Maluma

Maluma scored his third No. 1 album on the Billboard Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts with his fourth album, 11:11 and with 16 solid songs, 11:11 is Maluma’s most ambitious album yet. Where he experiments with sultry reggaeton, dance-pop, mellow R&B and others that are not expected from a Latin artist, Maluma effortlessly blends each genre and was joined by several guest artists (such as Ricky Martin, VIBE VIVA cover star Ozuna and R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign, among many others). The opening track “11 PM” sets the mood for the first set of the album, that is tropical, breezy and a vibe. The Colombian singer-songwriter captured the essence that Drake has carved out for himself with tracks like “HP,” “Dispuesto” and "Extrañádote." There’s no doubt that Maluma is on the same path.

 

Madonna made a grand appearance on the 11:11 with “Soltera,” the EDM-reggaeton with a hint of Arabic inspired sounds. Even with one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Maluma is the main attraction and demands our attention with Madonna craving it with her auto-tuned vocals. Earlier this year, the two worked on Madonna’s latest effort on two songs on Madame X with the flamingo trippy first single “Medellín” and “Bi**h, I’m Loca.” However, his collaboration with Ricky Martin is a shining moment, with “No Se Me Quita” for a sexy mid-tempo track that will easily get stuck in your head. It’s a complete departure from their first time they worked together on the hit, “Vente Pa Ca” which was a fun party track. “Te Quiero” is a horn-driven salsa song that’s very reminiscent of Marc Anthony’s “Vivir Mi Vida.” The only bilingual song on the album, “Tu Vecina” featuring Ty Dolla $ign is a fun R&B banger that will have many swaying their way to the dance floor.

 

11:11 was the perfect album as the soundtrack to the summer. Maluma has grown into the artist that is destined to become a crossover superstar and with every song it proves that listeners just need to take notice. - Brittny Pierre

'Gangalee' - Farrukko
Apple Music
8
25

'Gangalee' - Farrukko

The narcotic-induced LP, Gangalee, became a decade-defining moment for the Bayamón-based singer-rapper, Farruko, authenticating his '09 MySpace première slaps. And a billion "Calma" views on YouTube served as the prelude to a global Gangalee phenomenon—a collaborative hit neither Farruko nor Pedro Capó anticipated. From the music video's beach close-ups of the dashiki-clad artist's dreadlocks to the women dancing on the sand, "Calma" played past language barriers. The smash launched a 22-track ode to Isla Del Encanto, reggae, and the muses while enlisting some of the biggest names in musica urbana in the process.

 

A Peter Tosh "Legalize It" sample opens the Bad Bunny-assisted "La Cartera," and its animated music video reiterating Jamaica's influence throughout the Caribbean. The weed-loving riddim showcased the spectrum of the Latinx diaspora and enveloped the beauty of the "GangaXtrip" and "Borinquen Bella" audiovisuals. Bend-it-over bops like "Rompe el Suelo," "Dale Dembow," and the Don Omar-backed, "Coolant," provide lyrical context to the debauchery necessary for anyone's party habits. With the bombastic "Mucho Humo," Bryant Myers and Jo Mersa Marley lay two of Gangalee's most potent verses.

 

Traces of sex fuel his pursuits on wax, amplifying his anthems "Ponle" with J Balvin and Rvssian, and "Playa," a Kafu Banton-meets-El Micha bolstered "Son Las 12" spinoff. Hints of dancehall and calypso music are interwoven with Spanish raps throughout the bulk Gangalee. Farruko's recognition of these black artforms is supported by Afro-Latinx musicians, to include the legend Lennox on their song "Tensión," alongside Zion.

 

Most profoundly, the album offers political sentiments with Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi on, "Delincuente," for listeners getting their life back on track. Withal, Farruko does not subscribe to today's come-and-go formulas, but instead, Gangalee is a testament to tunefully doing the work, all in the name and love of reggaeton. - B.A.

'Ocean'- Karol G
Apple Music
7
25

'Ocean'- Karol G

Comparisons between Karol G and a specific, very successful, fellow singing Colombiana (Let’s call her...Shakira) seem shallow, yet are not completely off base. Yes, the two are both blonde and beautiful songstresses that have captivated Latinx audiences worldwide with their songwriting, their versatility and their dedication to their performance persona. The difference between the two lies in the fact that while Shakira created the mold and the entryway for Latinx women breaking into the American mainstream with genre bending musical compositions — Karol G followed suit, perfecting the formula for a modern day, musica urbana craving audience. The evidence is in the nearly flawless production value of Karol G’s latest album Ocean.

 

The album — Karol G’s second full-length effort — instantly made an impact upon its release earlier this summer. This year, Ocean was the highest charting album by a female artist on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums Chart and featured star-studded appearances from powerhouse acts such as Damian Marley, Anuel AA, Maluma and J Balvin. The five-star roster of some of Latin music’s hottest men isn’t what makes the project shine, however — if anything, the men are merely compatible components that enhance Karol G’s inherent understanding of who she is as an artist.

 

Too often when artists experiment with an array of musical genres — especially within the same project — the result is choppy and uninspiring. Ocean is anything but. Karol G effortlessly curated a complete project that flows between the strumming guitar of classic pop-rock, the nonstop, in your face energy of reggaeton, the hip-swaying, laid back beats of the Carribean and even the influence of sultry, slow burning R&B jams. The album’s production efforts alongside Karol G’s burgeoning persona as a force in musica urbana almost echoes classic and impeccably planned career trajectories of not just her Latin music counterparts but even mainstream global acts a la Britney Spears. The key to creating an album like Ocean relies on an artist’s authenticity and Karol G has mentioned that the project was inspired by nothing other than the range of emotions she experiences on the day to day.

 

The singer told previously told Billboard, “When you listen to my album, you won’t hear Karol G. You’ll [hear] Carolina, the person.” - B.B.

'Utopia' - Romeo Santos
Apple Music
6
25

'Utopia' - Romeo Santos

When bachatero Romeo Santos slyly teased an Aventura post on Instagram back in late March, fans worldwide eagerly anticipated a reunion—only to be quickly let down the next day when Santos confessed it was an April Fools' joke. One day later, he posted on his social media again, this time sharing his new single with Aventura along with a brand new video and revealing his fourth studio album Utopia days later. As cunning as his moves were, it was the most ingenious prank of the decade.

 

The album is beautifully dedicated to the Dominican Republic. The compilation opens up with his rendition of the Fernando Villalona classic “Dominicano Soy.” The 13-track collective, entitled after “an imagined place,” in the genre’s case, a place in which bachateros team up with one another integrating the classic and revolutionary fusions that formed part of the evolution of bachata—including the historic reunion of duo Monchy y Alexandra. Teaming up with old school shifters that include Teodoro Reyes, Anthony “El Mayimbe” Santos, Luis Vargas, and Raulin Rodriguez, each track assumes the personal style of the featured artist, highlighting their defining techniques. For “ileso,” he adapts to Teodoro’s fast-paced rhythm paired with sharp guitar strings, a traditionally pure style. Praised for his consistent lyrical delivery and wordplay, he did not disappoint. In “La Demanda,” Santos and Rodriguez sneakily fuses 90s classics by Rodriguez like “Medicina de Amor,” “Nereyda,” and “Que Vuelva.”

 

Over the years Santos has accumulated all kinds of recognitions, recently becoming a Guinness World Record’s title-holder. The album peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s US Top Latin Albums and US Tropical Albums. In a time in which el genero urbano is conquering airwaves, Utopia serves as a reminder of the triumph and rise of a genre birthed from the rural poor in the country, historically ostracized by elites and its global significance in the industry. - J.M.

'Iluminatti'- Natti Natasha
Apple Music
5
25

'Iluminatti'- Natti Natasha

The Billboard Latin Music Awards' “Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year,” Natti Natasha proves beyond a doubt she deserves the prize with this debut album. In ilumiNATTI, the Dominican singer and songwriter flaunts her total command of all of the musical languages of her island homeland and the Caribbean. In the course of 16 songs, Natasha shapeshifts through reggae, reggaeton, bachata, merengue, bolero, dancehall, dembow and trap beats with ease and grace.

 

As a conceptual debut album that exudes girl-power, ilumiNATTI flips the script on the patriarchy and fulfills its mission of illuminating—Natasha says she put in the “ilumi” before her name because she intended to shine a light on the struggles of young girls and women.

 

The formidable Natasha does it all solo, except for two songs. In “Te lo Dije,” (I Told You) with Brazilian superstar Anitta, the two artists add swaggering flow on a tapestry of textured reggae beats reminding men that they are the ones making the rules.

 

The other collaboration is "Soy Mía" (I Am Mine) with Puerto Rican singer Kany García. The famed shimmering tropical beats of the Dominican bachata sway sweetly as Natasha and García proudly proclaim that women have no owner but themselves.

 

On “Oh, Daddy,” the only song where she adds Engish, Natasha remakes Ritchie Valens’ song “Oh Donna,” with slightly retro dancehall beats to accompany the story of a woman who awaits the return of her baby daddy. But even that story has a happy ending in the video.

 

“No Voy A Llorar” adds classic reggae to the album’s repertoire, but the ache and pain in Natasha’s voice take the song to another level. And to round out Natasha’s inventory, trap’s irresistible beats are featured on “Independiente,” in a song about women who do not pay attention to what others think.

 

While creating these woman-first anthems, Natasha breaks a number of chart records for female artists. The album launched at No. 3 on the Top Latin Albums chart in March, and scored her the biggest week for an album by a woman since 2017. “Me Gusta,” which hit No. 1 on Latin Airplay in the Spring, made Natasha the first woman as a soloist to take the crown in 2019. - C.M.J. 

'Africa Speaks'- Santana
Apple Music
4
25

'Africa Speaks'- Santana

Nearly five decades after his Woodstock debut, Carlos Santana and his band, Santana, paid homage to the motherland on Africa Speaks by enlisting African musicians, and the Spanish siren, Buika. Sonically, the cross-cultural album champions against Afro-erasure in a period where Latinx music habitually exults white-passing artists.

 

This trilingual effort balances liner notes from Algerian singer Rachid Taha, buoyant Afrobeat from Jay U Experience, and the funk contributions of Easy Kabaka Brown.

 

With a mostly Spanish-language tracklist, Africa Speaks debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and simultaneously crowned the Top Latin Albums chart. Rick Rubin produced sessions of its live instrumentation in his renowned recording studio, Shangri-La, in Malibu, California.

 

Carlos Santana's spoken word opening on the title track affirms a universal truth that shapes the record: "All and everything was conceived here in Africa. The cradle of civilization."

 

And if his electric guitar breaks are the lifeline of the genre-bending record, the lush texture of Buika's voice is its most freeing element. Intertwining intricate riffs by way of her mother's tribe's native tongue, Buika's Bube hymns balance well throughout Africa Speaks on songs like "Los Invisibles" and "Oye Este Mi Canto." With each compelling poetic leading into the next, arias such as "Batonga" and "Paraísos Quemados" echo the retro feels waxed on Santana's '70s hit, "Black Magic Woman." The mellow Laura Mvula-assisted, "Blue Skies," brings forth dazzling jazz harmonies and English sonnets.

 

To songs that, on average, exceed five minutes in length — the Mexican-American legend led his 25th LP with sophisticated indigenous musicality. Santana notably recorded 49 songs in 10 days. Selecting the tracks which encompassed the frontrunner's life's work was a task fitted for the gifted.

 

Its lyrical content punctuates remnants of betrayal, triumph, and the passion required to endure on tunes, "Bembele," and "Candomble Cumbele." Over the 11-track release and its Target exclusive extended play — Africa Speaks powerfully fuses rock, flamenco, Afro-Caribbean tradition, and garnered iconic co-signs.

 

"Luna Hechicera," a love song-turned-nightmare, was notably propped by the Senegalese-Nigerian bandleader Ismaël Lô. The composition, in its entirety, was both co-written and vocalized by Buika, marking the Latin Grammy Award-winning songstress' first time performing rock music.

 

This newfound energy was deemed as "magical from the beginning," by Rubin on the album's VEVO visual titled, "A Conversation with Rick Rubin – Africa Speaks." The body of work's depth is limitless, and its grooves were not shaped to be radio-friendly — but instead build-out to embody half a century of Santana's musical prominence. - B.A.

'Oasis' - J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Apple Music
3
25

'Oasis' - J Balvin and Bad Bunny

When J Balvin and Bad Bunny first confirmed working on a joint project back in September of last year, the impending drop quickly became the most anticipated collaboration of 2019. The fruits of their labor did not disappoint when it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Album charts in June of this year—just in time to become the designated album for all of our summer carne asadas (we don’t make the rules). Oasis gives J. Balvin his third No. 1 and Bad Bunny his second, with El Conejo Malo impressively replacing himself on the chart and bumping his debut album X100PRE to the No. 2 spot that week. And that’s not where the accolades stop: all eight of the album’s songs debut on the Hot Latin Songs chart that week, giving Bad Bunny the record for most concurrent songs in the top 10 of the Hot Latin Songs chart.

 

Set in a time of discourse regarding Reggaeton’s place in Latinx music as seen by the overall snub of the genre in nearly every major category at this year’s Latin Grammys, Oasis sees two of Reggaeton’s biggest forces of nature combine their efforts to create a project that reflects their choice of album name, and as Oasis’ current 2x platinum certification indicates, it’s a much needed quench of thirst that’s been received well among Reggaeton audiences worldwide.

 

Oasis sees the duo constantly riff off of each other seamlessly time and time again in what is truly a showcase of the best things each brings to Urbano. “Yo Le Llego” is quick to assert their dominance on the Latinx market while sounding off a litany of places they’ve managed to conquer. There’s a darker but playful tone on Tainy produced “Cuidao Por Ahí,” made evident by their accompanying music video, a treat for fans of “perreo but make it spooky.” J Balvin’s vocal range reaches new heights in “Que Pretendes,” a trend we’ll see again on “Odio.” Range is truly no issue for J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Ukulele with an Argentine rock icon? On “Un Peso,” that’s no problem with Los Enanitos Verdes’ Marciano Cantero. Dancehall? With Mr Eazi by their side on “Como Un Bebe,” that ain’t no problem either. And it’s with this final collab that Oasis comes to a barrier breaking conclusion as the duo give Eazi the floor to do what he does best on a Banku bridge that’s well worth the wait.

 

Oasis serves as a masterclass in modern Reggaeton. These two are truly in their prime, and as J Balvin states on album opener “Mojaita,” 'Bienvenido al Oasis.' - S.G.

'Suenos' - Sech
Apple Music
2
25

'Suenos' - Sech

One of the best vocal performances on Sech’s debut album, Sueños or Dreams, comes within the first few minutes of the project. The opening track “Soñando Despierto” (“Dreaming Awake”) is proof of the Panamanian artist’s natural tone and effortless ability to convey clear, unadulterated emotion. It’s also a tender account of just how much has changed in his life over the last year—and how stunned he still is at his recent accomplishments. “Where I come from, I have to fight because I don’t have much,” he sings in the chorus. “Now, I have to take care of everything I have.”

 

It’s true that the 25-year-old has seen a massive amount of success in 2019. Once Sech dropped Sueños in April, he watched the album soar up the Latin Albums charts, eventually reaching the number three spot. Then, just a few months later, the release earned him his first three Latin Grammy nominations, including a nod for “Best Urban Music Album,” a category he shared with global stars like Anitta and Bad Bunny. In large part because of the critical acclaim, Sech is now considered one of the most promising new acts in urbano, which is considerable, given that just two years ago, he was working odd jobs in Panama City and releasing music on his own.

 

Still, despite his own incredulity, Sech’s rise isn’t that surprising when you stop to listen to his sheer ability to sing, something he’s made the focus of the album. His talent is indisputable as he jostles between light touches of dembow, R&B, and reggae en español. The melodies never rev up too much; instead, the laidback beats allow Sech plenty of space to draw out his impressive performances. His voice slips easily into any genre, and it’s the main event on smooth tracks like “Falsas Promesas” and “Otro Trago,” his collaboration with Darrell that made it onto the Hot 100. On the album’s remix of “Que Mas Pues,” Sech sidles up next to several artists, including Maluma and Nicky Jam, who have been on the scene longer. Even among these guys, Sech’s tenor, with its warmth and clarity, is the one that stands out the most.

 

The fact that Sueños is the product of a black Panamanian artist deepens its cultural weight and serves as a reminder of how Afro-diasporic communities in Panama built the foundation for contemporary reggaeton and urbano sounds. Sech’s rise returns the genre to its progenitors and shines a spotlight on the legacy on which newer generations continue to build. - Julyssa Lopez

'X100PRE'- Bad Bunny
Apple Music
1
25

'X100PRE'- Bad Bunny

Just a few months ago, Bad Bunny stepped onstage at the Latin Grammy Awards to accept the “Best Urban Music Album” gramophone for X100Pre, the near-perfect debut album he dropped on Christmas Day last year. Instead of giving a gushy prewritten speech, the 25-year-old Puerto Rican rapper ambled to the microphone—holding his drink in a Styrofoam cup—and joked about how he hadn’t planned out what to say, opting instead to keep his remarks candid, spontaneous, unexpected, and irreverent—everything that made X100Pre so masterful.

 

Bad Bunny is a rabble-rouser and a provocateur in everything he does—including accepting awards at stuffy ceremonies. He unleashed the full power of his daring, renegade spirit onto X100Pre, an album that has spent 35 weeks at the top of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. Few of the 15 tracks moved in a predictable direction and many of them felt like they were made specifically to challenge genre and form: “Caro,” Bad Bunny’s swaggering profession of self-love, was a show of contrasts, opening with a rush of inertia before morphing into an ending that sounded like balladry, complete with vocals from Ricky Martin. The prickly bachata-inspired rhythms on “La Romana” eventually gave way to explosive dembow energized by Dominican dembow artist El Alfa.

 

In between, there was the pop-punk angst of “Tenemos Que Hablar,” the ache of nostalgia on “Como Antes,” and the bare-hearted effort to uplift Puerto Ricans through the buoyed hope of “Estamos Bien.” His slow-wind collaboration with Drake, “MIA” became one of the most heavily played moments on the album, landing the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Overall, X100Pre felt like a sublime, purposefully intricate roadmap that mirrored the creative inroads crisscrossing in Bad Bunny’s head.

 

When a musician’s first release is loaded with such a level of unmitigated imagination, it’s natural to wonder if it represents the peak of his or her artistry. But X100Pre has proven to be a launching pad that has allowed Bad Bunny to keep firing off more radical experiments. This summer, he teamed up with J Balvin for the historic Oasis album, the first major joint album in urbano, and later, he partnered up with the newcomer Natanael Cano for a groundbreaking, tequila-fueled trap corrido remix—becoming the first Puerto Rican rapper to embrace the style. His debut will always be the first time we got to see the full scope of Bad Bunny’s off-the-wall inventiveness, but it’s certainly just the beginning. -J.L.

In This Story:
8
View the next gallery
VIBE 'Power' Cover Shoot Photos: Lala Anthony, Naturi Naughton And Lela Loren

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Kash Doll's Confident Spirit Earned Her The Last Laugh In 2019

Features

18h ago

Meet Sarz and WurlD: The Nigerian Producer-Singer Powerhouse Showing Africa’s Sonic Range

Music

1d ago

NEXT: Kemba Makes The Song Cry On His Painful Masterpiece ‘Gilda’