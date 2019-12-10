One of the best vocal performances on Sech’s debut album, Sueños or Dreams, comes within the first few minutes of the project. The opening track “Soñando Despierto” (“Dreaming Awake”) is proof of the Panamanian artist’s natural tone and effortless ability to convey clear, unadulterated emotion. It’s also a tender account of just how much has changed in his life over the last year—and how stunned he still is at his recent accomplishments. “Where I come from, I have to fight because I don’t have much,” he sings in the chorus. “Now, I have to take care of everything I have.”

It’s true that the 25-year-old has seen a massive amount of success in 2019. Once Sech dropped Sueños in April, he watched the album soar up the Latin Albums charts, eventually reaching the number three spot. Then, just a few months later, the release earned him his first three Latin Grammy nominations, including a nod for “Best Urban Music Album,” a category he shared with global stars like Anitta and Bad Bunny. In large part because of the critical acclaim, Sech is now considered one of the most promising new acts in urbano, which is considerable, given that just two years ago, he was working odd jobs in Panama City and releasing music on his own.

Still, despite his own incredulity, Sech’s rise isn’t that surprising when you stop to listen to his sheer ability to sing, something he’s made the focus of the album. His talent is indisputable as he jostles between light touches of dembow, R&B, and reggae en español. The melodies never rev up too much; instead, the laidback beats allow Sech plenty of space to draw out his impressive performances. His voice slips easily into any genre, and it’s the main event on smooth tracks like “Falsas Promesas” and “Otro Trago,” his collaboration with Darrell that made it onto the Hot 100. On the album’s remix of “Que Mas Pues,” Sech sidles up next to several artists, including Maluma and Nicky Jam, who have been on the scene longer. Even among these guys, Sech’s tenor, with its warmth and clarity, is the one that stands out the most.

The fact that Sueños is the product of a black Panamanian artist deepens its cultural weight and serves as a reminder of how Afro-diasporic communities in Panama built the foundation for contemporary reggaeton and urbano sounds. Sech’s rise returns the genre to its progenitors and shines a spotlight on the legacy on which newer generations continue to build. - Julyssa Lopez