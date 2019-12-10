The 25 Best Latinx Albums Of 2019
As we inch closer to the end of another memorable chapter in music, the Spanish-language gap gets bigger by the day. To anyone who believed reggaeton's second coming or Latin trap was a trend were gravely mistaken as artists across the diaspora found success on the charts and in the streaming world. Artists like Bad Bunny, Rosalía and J Balvin continued to thrive off last year's releases while dropping memorable singles (and joint projects). Others like Sech broke the mold for the marriage of hip-hop and reggaeton with Panamanian pride. Legends like Mark Anthony and Ivy Queen reminded us of their magic while rising artists like Rico Nasty, DaniLeigh and Melii provided major star power and creative visuals for their tunes. Latinx music has continued to push boundaries and the same goes for our list.
Enjoy our ranking of the 25 best Latinx albums of 2019.
'Corridos Tumbados' - Natanael Cano
'Climaxxx' - Dalex
'Èpico' - Lunay
'The Good & The Bad' - Anthony Ramos
'Episodos' - Lyanno
'Anger Management' - Rico Nasty
'Opus' - Marc Anthony
'Error 93' - Cazzu
'Nibiru' - Ozuna
'The Plan' - DaniLeigh
'Amor Libre' - Esteman
'Mala Santa' - Becky G
'Lokal' - Michael Brun
'Motions' - Melii
'The Academy' - Sech and Dalex
'Llego La Queen' - Ivy Queen
'11:11' - Maluma
'Gangalee' - Farrukko
'Ocean'- Karol G
'Utopia' - Romeo Santos
'Iluminatti'- Natti Natasha
'Africa Speaks'- Santana
'Oasis' - J Balvin and Bad Bunny
'Suenos' - Sech
'X100PRE'- Bad Bunny
