The 40 Best R&B Songs Of 2019
If you're a true lover of R&B, you can appreciate a soulfully soothing, quiet storm-worthy, put-it-on-repeat-and-think-about-your-boo (or potential boo) type of song. If you're a true lover of the genre, you sometimes find yourself reminiscing about the days when R&B of the '90s and 2000s was sensually laced with emotional vocal runs and the music videos featured not only a scene in the rain but also a phone, 2-way pager or some kind of communication device. And if you're a true lover of R&B, you've followed (and hopefully accepted) how the genre has evolved and survived since then.
2018 was definitely the year where R&B declared its status as "alive and well," in a time where hip-hop made its dominating and profitable presence known. This year, R&B continued to hold its own and kept the smooth, soul-stirring vibes coming even if it didn't hold its traditional form. As hip-hop and the genre continued to birth chart-climbing singles, R&B songs of the early aughts made a resurgence through sample-laden tracks from artists of the new school.
For VIBE's 2019 Best R&B Songs list, we decided to not only choose songs that deserve a spot on a baby-making playlist but also celebrate the artists who've kept the core of R&B intact in their own way. Some songs are well-known, some are deep cuts. Some of these artists have won a music award or two this year, but the others are just as worthy. Here we've compiled an alphabetical list of songs that have resonated with the R&B lover in us. Get into it.
"Show Me Love" - Alicia Keys feat. Miguel
"Up Late" - Ari Lennox
"Change" - Arin Ray feat. Kehlani
"Mortal" - Baby Rose
"Time Today" - BJ The Chicago Kid
"Blame" - Bryson Tiller
"Undecided" - Chris Brown
"Love Again" - Daniel Caesar feat. Brandy
"Easy" (Remix) - DaniLeigh feat. Chris Brown
"The Lay Down" - DRAM feat. H.E.R.
"Collide" - EARTHGANG and Tiana Major9
"Enough" - Fantasia
"Hard Place" - H.E.R.
"Steady Love" - India.Arie
"Your Peace" - Jacquees feat. Lil Baby
"Triggered" (Freestyle) - Jhene Aiko
"MAYBE" - Justine Skye
"Nights Like This" - Kehlani feat. Ty Dolla $ign
"Talk" - Khalid
"Roll Some Mo" - Lucky Daye
"go girl" - Luke James feat. Ro James and BJ The Chicago Kid
"What You Did" - Mahalia feat. Ella Mai
"Sandstorm" - Mereba feat. JID
"You" - Nicole Bus
"Honesty" (Remix) - Pink Sweat$ feat. Jessie Reyez
"Say So" - PJ Morton feat. JoJo
"Something Keeps Calling" - Raphael Saadiq feat. Rob Bacon
"Last Time" - Ro James
"That's What Love Can Do" - Robin Thicke
"The Same 2.0" - Ryan Destiny feat. tobi lou
"John Redcorn" - SiR
"I Want You Around" - Snoh Aalegra
"Jerrod" - Solange
"Playing Games" - Summer Walker
"I Don't Think You're Ready" - Tank
"How You Want It?" - Teyana Taylor feat. King Combs
"The Take" - Tory Lanez feat. Chris Brown
"Purple Emoji" - Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole
"Cool Off The Rain" (Remix) - VanJess feat. Ari Lennox
"A** Like That" - Victoria Monet
