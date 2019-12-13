Vibe-Best-RnB-2019-1575988682
The 40 Best R&B Songs Of 2019

December 13, 2019 - 9:45 pm by Camille Augustin, Christine Imarenezor

Whether they brought on the sensual feels or sparked a dose of nostalgia, these songs deserve a spin on your playlist.

If you're a true lover of R&B, you can appreciate a soulfully soothing, quiet storm-worthy, put-it-on-repeat-and-think-about-your-boo (or potential boo) type of song. If you're a true lover of the genre, you sometimes find yourself reminiscing about the days when R&B of the '90s and 2000s was sensually laced with emotional vocal runs and the music videos featured not only a scene in the rain but also a phone, 2-way pager or some kind of communication device. And if you're a true lover of R&B, you've followed (and hopefully accepted) how the genre has evolved and survived since then.

2018 was definitely the year where R&B declared its status as "alive and well," in a time where hip-hop made its dominating and profitable presence known. This year, R&B continued to hold its own and kept the smooth, soul-stirring vibes coming even if it didn't hold its traditional form.  As hip-hop and the genre continued to birth chart-climbing singles, R&B songs of the early aughts made a resurgence through sample-laden tracks from artists of the new school.

For VIBE's 2019 Best R&B Songs list, we decided to not only choose songs that deserve a spot on a baby-making playlist but also celebrate the artists who've kept the core of R&B intact in their own way. Some songs are well-known, some are deep cuts. Some of these artists have won a music award or two this year, but the others are just as worthy. Here we've compiled an alphabetical list of songs that have resonated with the R&B lover in us. Get into it.

 

"Show Me Love" - Alicia Keys feat. Miguel

When Alicia Keys enlisted Miguel for “Show Me Love,” it was absolutely flawless. The single serves as the first release from her upcoming album, despite premiering another track, “Raise A Man,” following her Grammys hosting debut in February 2019. 

 

The sultry single indeed makes you want to be in love. It beautifully captivates the essence of classic R&B slow jams. From Raphael Saadiq handling production and guitar to the music video’s signature '90s R&B-esque singing in the rain, this release has nostalgia written all over it. 

 

The video, which features guest appearances by Michael B. Jordan and Zoe Saldana, is the pure definition of art. Although the scenes appear in slow motion, they were shot at 600 fps (frames per second), which means they had to be performed quickly, sometimes in seven seconds or less. The finished product made it clear that everyone involved, including director Cara Stricker, worked extremely hard to pull this off.

 

After 12 weeks on the Adult R&B Chart, “Show Me Love” peaked at No. 1 on the Adult R&B Songs chart. The song’s remix, which dropped in November, features 21 Savage, and who better to bring aboard? Even the most casual fan knows that 21 has a soft spot in his heart for R&B. A scroll through his Instagram stories on any given day will reveal him singing classics by 702, Monica, and you guessed it—Alicia Keys. - Stephanie "Eleven8" Ogbogu

"Up Late" - Ari Lennox

You don’t just listen to the jazzy, slithering track “Up Late” by Ari Lennox. You experience it. You get enveloped in it. Then you press “play” all over again.

 

Without a photograph, paintbrush or TV screen, Lennox vividly paints the picture of an erotic yet tender hookup. She walks us through that all-too-familiar feeling when a woman throws caution to the wind and sets up that d**k appointment she might likely regret in the morning. It all ends up being worth it for the “head on my chest, hand on my a**” lovemaking she’s been missing.

 

It’s mature tracks like this that give me the nagging suspicion that Lennox has been here before. At only 28 years old, the Dreamville signee sings with the same kind of depth, passion, and conviction as Erykah Badu, Jill Scott and any of the neo-soul greats. The instrumental assistance of fellow crooner Masego and his saxophone solo deeply marinate the track in all of its midnight sexiness. The instrumentation and vocal prowess stand up to the vibe in equal measure. Ultimately, that’s what makes “Up Late” a comforting reminder that the bedroom anthem hasn’t lost its way. - Jasmine Grant

"Change" - Arin Ray feat. Kehlani

In an interview with Billboard, Arin Ray noted that "people really wanted R&B, that soul, that feeling again.” The Cincinnati-bred native is correct, as he’s slowly, but surely, on the horizon of defining what the genre will become in the next decade. “Change” brings listeners the spark that’s been missing from R&B for some time until recent years: radio-friendly collabs that process the chemistry of male-female duets.

 

“Change” is a moody gem that sounds like it’s from the ‘90s—particularly the portal of 112’s hip-hop soul identity. Arin Ray adds his own flavor of hazy R&B that he’s mastered on his 2018 debut LP, Platinum Fire. “Cause thinking of you, it’s all I do” is the chorus that floats over a gondola guitar chord that’s fueled by trap percussions.

 

However, it’s Kehlani who adds a unique sweetness to “Change.” Arin Ray credits the songstress with writing the rap bridge where both singers trade bars in the “break up to make up” cut. This year, Kehlani has had an impressive run with R&B features on songs such as Teyana Taylor’s “Morning” and a partnership with Musiq Soulchild on her mixtape, While We Wait. Both singers have confessed that their studio chemistry makes “Change” one of their favorite songs to record. - Da'Shan Smith

"Mortal" - Baby Rose

Baby Rose’s debut album To Myself is nothing short of a revelation. Marinated in emotion and soaked through with yearning, it is little surprise that singles like “Mortal,” a stunningly vulnerable meditation on the almost suffocating nature of love, settle so heavily on the soul. Produced by Insightful, a rather appropriate name for the mind who also produced the single “Artifacts,” the eighth track on To Myself, “Mortal” has a sepia-toned quality of a memory gone blurry around the edges, perhaps aged with time, or perhaps obscured by tears. Insightful’s sensual and hypnotic production, paired with Rose’s voice — a heady mixture of melancholy and molasses — only work to further uplift the poignant and powerful lyrical prose. That said, “Mortal” doesn’t necessarily take its strength from having an extensive amount of verbiage (there are two verses and they are rather brief), its truth lies in Rose’s inherent ability to infuse every word with emotion. - Stephanie Smith-Strickland

"Time Today" - BJ The Chicago Kid

This year, I made more than a little time for BJ The Chicago Kid’s “Time Today.” Like collard greens simmering on the stove all day, or wine that’s been aged to perfection, this song doesn’t rush the process. And it doesn’t have to. BJ The Chicago Kid immediately captures us with his deeply soulful entrance, passionate and groovy as ever. The beat groans as he promises the lucky lady his undivided attention. “Come ride it like you got keys” he pleads, assuring her “I got time today.”

 

What this track promises in the beginning is delivered throughout. We’re on the journey with him as the track unfolds in its own divine time...getting sexier by the moment. Aching with desire, he gets right down to business, singing, “Lead me to the spot / I'll lick every drop / I’ll be dippin' in your honeypot / throw away the clock.”

 

As far as new releases go, BJ The Chicago Kid continues to knock it out of the park. Today’s R&B landscape keeps getting criticized for being more about vibes than vocal prowess, but BJ continuously delivers us the best of both worlds. Through his music, he gives his female listeners what they might not be used to getting from the men in their everyday lives: vulnerability, attention, and truth about why men sometimes can’t get it together in relationships. In a recent interview with VICE, the Chi-town crooner said it’s all intentional. “I'm definitely not the first guy that ever felt like that, but as artists, it's our job to be the first to say it." - J.G.

"Blame" - Bryson Tiller

As fans await his planned third album Serenity, surprise single “Blame” is a look into Bryson Tiller’s regrets in love and loss. Though Tiller experienced depression during the recording of his 2017 sophomore effort True to Self, the album hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, tagging the Louisville singer to join DJ Khaled and Rihanna on Grammy-nominated smash “Wild Thoughts.” Despite “Wild Thoughts” being song of the previous summer, “Blame” positioned Tiller into drowning his sorrows and transforming into “Pen Griffey” through relentless bars: “I know things is different, your name is different/And as strange as it is, I'm okay with this/And I can't say it different, never even met him/Can't hate the ni**a, although I hate the feelin'.”

 

Like unexpected, bass-thumping single “Honey” in 2017, “Blame” makes fans hopeful for Tiller’s return. The single also followed his appearance co-hosting a Beats 1 Valentine’s Day special this year alongside R&B darling H.E.R. The episode further promoted their 2018 collaboration “Could’ve Been,” which received nominations for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at the 2020 Grammys. With a new daughter on the way and Serenity en route, Bryson Tiller is back like he hasn’t left. - Jaelani Turner-Williams

"Undecided" - Chris Brown

Sampling a staple like Shanice’s “I Love Your Smile” is a touchy undertaking, especially as an R&B artist. And up until this year, the 1991 Grammy-nominated hit—complete with a whistling melody that can be pointed out in any oldie lineup––had only gotten the cover treatment by the genre’s mainstream. That is, until Chris Brown’s “Undecided.” Teaming back up with Scott Storch, Brown adds a few BPMs to Shanice’s career-defining track, turning it into a fun, feel-good melody about being unsure in new love.

 

While the interpolation does little to oust the endearing quality of the original, the 30-year-old vet knew better than to make that his mission. Instead, he contacted Shanice for her approval, and received it generously. “I love the melody they put on it, the track is banging. He nailed it, I think it’s so dope,” she commented following the song’s release. That’s really all one should hope for. Peace to the OGs. - Iyana Robertson

"Love Again" - Daniel Caesar feat. Brandy

Daniel Caesar and Brandy give us all the late ‘90s, early ‘00s R&B nostalgic vibes with “Love Again.” From the old-school-style, you-and-your-boo-at-your-mama’s-house photo in the single art, to the early SMS text-style lyric video, the two singer-songwriters restore that feeling with this ode to getting past stubborn pride and working things out. It’s a simple but catchy and effective bop; the lyrics “You never know when to chill, always talk 'bout keep it real/ Only til’ you've had your fill, then you wanna cry ill will” probably popped up in multiple texts this fall. In 2018 and 2019, artists found a way to channel the best parts of ‘90s R&B without making music that feels dated, and this song is a masterful example. There are some remnants of Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo’s “Nothing Even Matters” in here, some Musiq Soulchild “Sunny” in here, and most importantly, there is some vintage Brandy in here. The single is featured on 2019’s Case Study 01, Caesar’s follow up to his 2017 debut Freudian, but it’s also Brandy’s warm-up for her first studio album in almost eight years (expected in 2020), and it’s perfect for her. Fans agree—“Love Again” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart in November, a position Caesar has occupied with previous singles “Get You” and “Best Part,” but a first for Brandy, making it a promising launch point for her return. - Naima Cochrane

"Easy" (Remix) - DaniLeigh feat. Chris Brown

The R&B landscape is becoming much like its rap counterpart; there is a smorgasbord of “something for everyone,” ranging from new neo-soul stylings, to “trap soul,” to pop-friendly chart-toppers. In the midst of the potpourri is DaniLeigh, the Miami native taking listeners to the dance floor with jams that command your body to move. Still rounding out the totality of what she has to offer, the 24-year-old newcomer displays a change of pace with her single, “Easy.”

 

The sultry slow jam places Dani’s voice at centerstage, making sure to leave an applicable amount of bounce. And while the song’s original version is a bop, the remix further defines the songstress’s potential, showcasing her talents alongside Chris Brown, who she believes to be a “living legend.” Succeeding at remaining the star of her own show, Brown occupies a more ornamental position, seamlessly blending with DaniLeigh rather than drowning her out. One time for holding your own. - I.R.

"The Lay Down" - DRAM feat. H.E.R.

DRAM and H.E.R.’s “The Lay Down” is the *insert streaming service here* and chill anthem, solely because it, in every sense, embodies the best elements of R&B. Its soothing melodies, interpolation of the classic hit, “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” by Peabo Bryson & Roberta Flack and sultry lyrics hit all the right spots, but Andrew Watt’s enthralling guitar solo is the satisfying climax. DRAM and H.E.R. effortlessly play off of each other without doing too much. Their individual verses build seductive tension, but when they go back-and-forth on the bridge, it just flows. Picture yourself swaying in the arms of a lover to the pure lust radiating from this song and you hear, “My services belong to you/ Tonight, I just belong to you/ The signal's strong, we set the mood.” It’s just… sexy.

 

“The Lay Down” premiered on Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1, back in August and DRAM mentioned that this song was birthed by him challenging himself to return to his soulful roots. “No one sings anymore. Ain’t no true SANGERS out there! No one’s pouring their heart out, but that pattern stops here [...] As I mature, so does my sound. I’ve always considered myself more of a singer-songwriter so this time around, I’m really owning my R&B and soul roots,” he wrote. It’s safe to say he absolutely hit the mark. 

 

DRAM already has timeless neo-soul ballads under his belt like 2015’s “Caretaker” featuring SZA and 2016’s “Wifi” featuring Erykah Badu. Now, the self-proclaimed “hip-hop nonconformist” is working on his sophomore album, which he promised fans would be released in 2019. We know great music takes time and this illustrious ballad is enough to hold us over. - Mya Abe

"Collide" - EARTHGANG and Tiana Major9

Perhaps the only thing more hypnotizing than the ravishing cinematography of the film Queen & Slim is its accompanying soundtrack. From the rhythmic stylings of Bilal and Raphael Saadiq to the boisterous bacchanalia of Megan Thee Stallion to a surprise song from the one and only Lauryn Hill, it's a fervid listen full of infectious tracks saturated with the movie's vexatious themes. 

 

But the EARTHGANG and Tiana Major9 song "Collide" serves as a beautiful diversion from the madness. Its lyrical simplicity details how two lovers consider their ominous entanglement as merely fate: "Everybody's got opinions on our thing/ Say we're flying down a path with no ending/ And if I die before I wake/ Don't let me wake 'em from this dream." 

 

"Collide" is an intoxicating duet that delicately intertwines neo-soul tranquility with harrowing emotion. It prioritizes tenderness over bluster, starkness over excess. You couldn't ask for a more eclectic duo to execute such a pervasive portrait of desire and despair; the precociousness of EARTHGANG is offset by the intensity of Tiana Major9 and the result is pure gold. The song, like Queen & Slim, feels inexplicably familiar and dangerous and addictive and unpredictable. And quite frankly, that's part of the charm. - Candace McDuffie

"Enough" - Fantasia

The queen of soulful melisma and arresting melodrama opts for a more intimate approach for "Enough." The first single from her sixth studio album, Sketchbook, is a simple offer to a classic love song but it still possesses that irresistible Fantasia flare. 

 

Over layered electric guitar, the singer belts out caustic yowls with ease. "Enough" is an ambitious R&B ballad that nobly combines old school harmonies with swelling melodies and it completely engulfs the listener. Lyrically, earnestness and vulnerability take flight as Fantasia finds herself in the throes of a dynamic relationship that she knows won't last forever: "I could just live here in your arms, I don't wanna move/ 'Cause the way that you love me/ It makes me feel like I'm brand new." But like with her entire discography, Fantasia writhes all over the track, allowing the steely nature of it to take control. 

 

The Grammy award-winning vocalist is constantly infusing her own brand of passion, spirituality, and ardor into songs which has become her calling card. "Enough" is a chart-climbing testament to Fantasia's devotion to her craft. Fifteen years into the game has only made her a master at what she does and continues to set the bar for subsequent acts aiming to follow in her footsteps. - C.M.

"Hard Place" - H.E.R.

H.E.R received much-deserved accolades for her self-titled compilation album at the 2019 Grammys, but instead of performing the Best R&B Performance-winning song ("Best Part") during the awards show, she presented “Hard Place,” the lead single from her 2018 EP I Used to Know Her: Part 2, which showcases everything outstanding about H.E.R.’s talent: the musicianship, the vocal power, the thoughtful song construction, and the pen game. The subject matter behind what the singer called “a torn song” is relatable for anyone who’s ever been in love: you’re no good for me, but “if I have to choose my heart or you, I’m gonna lose.” And the song is also, in some ways, the most revealing for the largely anonymous singer. The video is a narrative storyline that, for the first time, gives us a glimpse of Gabi Wilson: the young woman behind H.E.R.’s sunglasses. In the clip, Wilson navigates the line between personal life and career when she gets a shot at her dream without her partner in love and music. We follow her struggle with her relationship and ascending stardom until she finally leaves him behind and takes the concert stage. While “Hard Place” wasn’t as big a hit as 2018’s “Best Part” or “Focus,” the song peaked at No. 15 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs, it wouldn’t be surprising if it holds as part of H.E.R.’s core catalogue later in her career. - N.C.

"Steady Love" - India.Arie

Amidst finger snaps and an elastic bassline, India.Arie's "Steady Love" is a gently strummed ballad predicated on emotion and resilience. From her seventh studio album, Worthy, the lead single became the singer-songwriter's first No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Song chart. "I love it—it's cool to be 20 years in at this point and have a No. 1," she told Billboard last month. "The thing that makes it really cool is to be with people who support you to work hard enough to get something to No. 1." 

 

The song underscores the complexity and beauty of black love. India.Arie's catalogue celebrates and revels in afrocentricity—a characteristic that has boldly set her apart from her musical contemporaries. "Steady Love" is stunning in its sincerity; the vocalist has always specialized in grand poetic gestures so this approach remains true to form. A cameo from David Banner in the video for the single is a pleasant surprise. The pair displays undeniable chemistry as they navigate the ups and downs of an intense romantic relationship. "Steady Love" is inspiring and an ode to the type of connection many merely dream of having with their partner. Then again, India.Arie has always been inspirational with her art. - C.M.

"Your Peace" - Jacquees feat. Lil Baby

There's a knock embedded throughout Jacquees' "Your Peace" melody that sends your brain into a groove. The track has a vintage 2000s R&B filter over it but remains true to Jacquees' command of the genre, which is fitting as it would’ve been nonsensical to miss a beat after naming his album King of R&B

 

"Your Peace" meets the Atlanta native at a crossroads of opening up to a potential love interest but finding himself encountering trust issues before things take a turn for the exclusive route. "These decisions ain't easy/ Believe me, I know it's hard to read me/ And I know with these girls I'm getting greedy/ 'Cause I can't find one that knows how to treat a man/ I'm just really tryna understand/ Who really tryna know who I am/ 'Cause right now, I can't even trust my friends."

 

Produced by John “SK” McGee (Omarion, Trey Songz, August Alsina), the beat allows Jacquees’ vocals to also be an instrument thanks to his ad-libs and signature “eeeee” sound. While he’s ruffled some feathers by proclaiming the throne to R&B, Jacquees sure knows how to apply his studies of his craft to support his declaration for the royal title. - Camille Augustin

"Triggered" (Freestyle) - Jhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko is at her best when she wades in the waters of nuance, enacting rigorous, complicated honesty about life and love’s perils. In beautiful contrast to a lingering piano, Aiko finds herself cracked open on her “Triggered” freestyle, allowing a stream of consciousness to teeter on the thin line between love and hate. Riding a raw, visceral rollercoaster of heartbreak, lust takes over one moment (“I wanna f**k you right now”), then scorn takes over the next (“Might f**k around, have to pay me in blood”), all before settling onto the bitter truth: she is not okay.

 

Following the release of a 2018 track that hinted at a breakup with ex-beau Big Sean, “Triggered” is a raw depiction of a woman in the throes of a crumbling relationship. Though lazily interpreted by many as a “diss record,” those who take the depths of human emotion into consideration know better. Oh, and FYI, Jhene Aiko has hotter freestyles than a lot of rappers. - I.R.

"MAYBE" - Justine Skye

Since her commercial debut in 2013, Justine Skye has been subtly stripping away the layers of her artistry in order to expose her bare, soulful side. Released as her first independent single since departing from Roc Nation at the start of the year, “MAYBE” is one of Skye’s most assured records. When she starts with “said I’m your wife now,” her voice drips over a loungey jazz groove like wax from an aphrodisiac candle.

 

Throughout “MAYBE,” there are hints of afrobeats—a genre Justine Skye has been fusing into her brand of pop&B since her 2018 studio album, Ultraviolet. Immersed in the song’s “big energy” and the feeling of being “high” in blissful love, the Brooklynite offers sophisti-pop that comes from the school of slinky Sade cuts.

 

“MAYBE” stands as the closer of Bare With Me, an EP that finds the singer embracing her most sensual sides in romance. Although her voice is soft, Justine Skye is able to assert her demands in a relationship. Like the song’s ending lyrics, her assured demeanor combined with the loungey instrumental of “MAYBE” is all balanced out by “chemistry.” Justine Skye has always known what she wanted when it comes to her artistry. She just needed to mature into her sound for listeners to fully grasp her confident existence as a woman. - D.S.

"Nights Like This" - Kehlani feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Kehlani’s 2019 While We Wait mixtape was a beautiful surprise with features ranging from 6LACK, Dom Kennedy and iconic soulful crooner, Musiq Soulchild. However, there’s just something about “Nights Like This,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign that is *chef’s kiss*. In spite of this being the first collaboration between the Bay Area singer and Los Angeles native, the ballad became an immediate hit. It spent nine weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 and peaked at No. 4 on the charts in March. 

 

Following her collaboration on “What I Need” with queer pop sensation Hayley Kiyoko, who dubbed 2018 as “20GayTeen,” that collab joined the ranks of others that allowed a safe space for many queer artists to shine like Janelle Monáe coming out as pansexual and taking the world by storm with her revolutionary “PYNK” visual. According to Forbes, 2019 was already labeled “20BiTeen” when “Nights Like This” was released, which “[hinted] to a year of important bisexual representation in music.” Toting the line of the collab being two sides of a love song, having a heterosexual-identifying male (with a bisexual girlfriend) on the hook makes the song well-rounded, as far as inclusion is concerned. - M.A.

"Talk" - Khalid

In many ways, Khalid has evoked nostalgia from the very beginning. From the high-top haircut, to the windbreaker jackets, to the church choir baritone, the 21-year-old star has sparked uncanny familiarity—but that’s not the extent of his greatest strength. Where the Texas native shines, is adding a fresh flair to nods from the past, making him irresistible to the masses. With the help of British electro-duo Disclosure, Khalid manages to encapsulate this rare quality on “Talk.” 

 

From one vantage point, the 21-year-old harkens back to ‘80s pop, skipping a light falsetto over prominent synths. From yet another, he offers a pointed modernity with slow, simplistic phrasing and Billboard-friendly catchiness. Nostalgia on its own isn’t necessarily enough to win; luckily, Khalid is no one-trick pony. - I.R.

"Roll Some Mo" - Lucky Daye

The opener on Lucky Daye’s debut album Painted, “Roll Some Mo” is an intricate, guitar-lead portrait of blowing smoke as it is about vibing with his lady. Upon first listen, you might get lost through the track’s opulent dreamscape, especially as Daye reels you in with arresting conviction. The Keep Cool singer geared up to release his first studio album in doses of four-track EPs I and II, as “Roll Some Mo” garnered instant fandom through Daye’s electric VEVO performance and spot touring with Ella Mai and Kiana Lede.

 

The lead single arguably became Daye’s signature, with lush visuals accompanied featuring an afrocentric leading lady in the seclusion of their private garden. After joining Khalid on his Free Spirit Tour and embarking on his album titled tour, Daye’s passionate delivery on Painted locked down four nods for the 2020 Grammys, with “Roll Some Mo” being nominated for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance. After fourteen weeks on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs, the song peaked at No. 8. As a fellow R&B advocate, Raphael Saddiq introduced Daye to perform during a slot at the 2019 BET Awards and a recent surprise set on NPR Tiny Desk. His appearance was a chance to perform cuts from Painted, including “I Love You Too Much” and “Call,” but not before joining Saddiq for an impromptu performance of “Be Here,” in which Daye covered D’Angelo’s part with ease. With the future of R&B in his bag, Lucky Daye is poised to keep his flame burning. - J.T.W.

"go girl" - Luke James feat. Ro James and BJ The Chicago Kid

It almost seems as if Luke James spent lots of time appreciating and studying natural, Black girl Twitter, then decided to make a song honoring the organic, melanated beauty that they exude. We're so used to hearing the Grammy-nominated crooner sing sexy, soulful ballads that "go girl" is like a refreshing splash of Whiskey in an already stimulating cup of smoking hot coffee. Adding Ro James and BJ The Chicago Kid to the track is the extra double shot of espresso that we needed.

 

According to Luke's YouTube video description, the nostalgic track was "Inspired by ‘90s love. Black love to be specific," which is pretty utopian for a generation of Black girls who undoubtedly crave such a familiar, safe love. The feel-good song is enough to keep LJ fans swooning over the R&B hottie, but the visual (which was shot in Harlem’s Riverside) gives a whole new meaning to Black Boy Joy and Black Girl Magic. And let’s not forget his steamy, Soul Train Awards performance. Whew!

 

It's been a minute since the New Orleans native gave us new tunes to groove to. In June 2018, he dropped the now classic R&B record "These Arms" before he took a break from the music scene to fully dedicate his time to acting. But My, My, My (no pun intended), it's good to feel the cool, rich, homegrown feels of the ‘90s again. Let's just hope LJ keeps that same energy on his upcoming project to feel love/d which is scheduled to drop in January 2020. - Kiyonna Anthony

"What You Did" - Mahalia feat. Ella Mai

With ‘90s and early aughts nostalgia at peak levels, nothing brings things full circle quite like a familiar and beloved sample. In the case of Mahalia and Ella Mai’s collaboration on their anti-infidelity anthem “What You Did,” from the former’s much-anticipated debut studio album Love and Compromise, the duo tap Cam’ron and Juelz Santana’s hip-hop classic “Oh Boy.” Sounding perfectly at home over the deliciously tinny instrumental, the two proceed to empty the proverbial clip, harmonically voicing their joint displeasure at catching a cheater in the act. Mahalia, with her honeyed, alto-esque vocals opens the track, telling her one-time lover, “I know what you did” before shimmying into a chorus that drives home the point that being in love is just not enough to stay after such a betrayal. Ella Mai’s verse, which Mahalia shared in an interview with Genius, was a last-minute addition, echoes these sentiments, creating the impression that the imaginary lover in question could perhaps be two-timing them both. However, instead of having a “boy is mine” style moment, these ladies would rather join forces than fight. We love to see it. -S.S.S.

"Sandstorm" - Mereba feat. JID

Any song that starts off proclaiming "Good God, these ni***as is crazy" is bound to be a hit. With "Sandstorms," Mereba flawlessly tells the prolific tale of the emotional rollercoaster we all experience while going through a breakup. Merging her angelic melody with JID's soulful crooning created a bliss-like energy field, penetrating the hearts of anyone who's ever experienced a sandstorm. The tones, the texture, the emotion oozing out of the record instantly puts the track in the same conversation as some of the greatest R&B duets of all time. Breakup ballads are usually raging and seething with pain, but the Ethiopian-American goddess somehow manages to express all the complex feels and still keep it "cumber cool."

 

As for the inspiration behind the powerful song, Mereba says it was the ending of a long term relationship that fell apart as she was finishing up her 2019 critically-acclaimed album The Jungle Is The Only Way Out. "I let go of something that was comfortable in hopes of making space for something that was actually meant for me." “Sandstorms” is a rhythm and blues classic for the ages. Not many artists have the capacity to be a storyteller with such honesty and vulnerability, but Mereba has certainly mastered the art. Can we get a Mereba and JID joint EP, though? - K.A.  

"You" - Nicole Bus

I first heard “You” when my boyfriend put me up on to Nicole Bus over a year ago. Being that he’s a DJ and is always up on tunes weeks before they pop commercially, I trusted his inkling that this Dutch-Curacaoan singer had something special. My interest was especially piqued because he’s a hip-hop head who practically never listens to an ounce of R&B. It’s always a blessing when hip-hop heads and sappy R&B fans can come together and obsess over the same track.

 

Roc Nation’s rising star Nicole Bus must have made a killing off the spins I’ve been single-handedly given her ever since. The 2018 hit “You” samples Wu-Tang's timeless treasure "C.R.E.A.M." with a lyrical inspiration borrowed from The Charmels’ “As Long As I Got You.” Her raspy lyrics are reminiscent of ‘90s Lauryn Hill, and the way she maintains the delicacy of the subject over such a hard-hitting beat is astounding. Heads instantly get to bopping when the first verse rings off: “That man is fine/ many find, yea/ so fine, that’s why he’s mine, yea.” There’s no one man that Bus waxes poetic about on this song—think of it as an ode to Black men, whom Bus believes are under-celebrated.

 

Speaking of celebrating...can we applaud our good sis for successfully sampling a Wu-Tang track? To get an additional verse from Ghostface Killah himself further proves this track’s undeniable likeability. With its organic ascent, “You” reached number one on Billboard's Adult R&B Songs chart. Bus now ties with Sparkle’s “Be Careful” and Carl Thomas’s “I Wish” for fastest-rising debut song entry on the R&B charts. - J.G.

"Honesty" (Remix) - Pink Sweat$ feat. Jessie Reyez

Philadelphia native Pink Sweat$ is a warm and welcome ripple in a vast lake of overtly sex-soaked R&B. His pared-down but no less sensual sleeper hit “Honesty” is one of the standouts of his nakedly emotive EP Volume 1, which explores the highs and pitfalls of modern relationships and love in a time of suffocating interconnectedness. On the Jessie Reyez-featured remix, the song gets a slightly uptempo twist with her smoky vocals turning a gaze toward the roiling nature of emotion, and how it can trigger the uglier sides of possessiveness and jealousy. Still, perhaps the most endearing element of “Honesty,” though, is how the song’s content unabashedly matches its title — there is no posturing or pretension from either artist, and it’s wonderfully refreshing. Pink Sweat$ employs his signature stripped back acoustics, a smart move that allows the rising talent’s feels-heavy lyrics to take center stage, spinning an achingly familiar story of love, fear and the uncertainty of commitment. - S.S.S.

"Say So" - PJ Morton feat. JoJo

Many duets focus on coupling an artist with a singer who will elevate their clout status or simply serve as a supporting role to the star vocalist. PJ Morton and JoJo’s “Say So” isn’t that. It’s one of the most refreshing blendings of vocal talent to come out of 2019. Simply put, they did what they had to do!  The R&B/soul single dropped on Valentine’s Day, with the Nathan Corrona-directed visual following months later in July. According to the New Orleans native, he jumped on the opportunity to work with the songstress and when she first heard the demo, JoJo admitted it brought tears to her eyes.    The track will certainly have that effect on you. Within 12 seconds of pressing play, PJ and JoJo’s voices melt together and you feel the overwhelming emotions in every word they harmonize. If you’ve ever feared losing something that you love, this will remind you of that feeling.   “Say So” appears on Paul, PJ Morton’s sixth studio album, the third album he’s released independently. The single earned Morton his first ever top 10 single on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs charts (No. 8), as well as a Soul Train Music Award nomination for Best Collaboration and a 2020 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best R&B Song. Eleven8
"Something Keeps Calling" - Raphael Saadiq feat. Rob Bacon

“Something Keeps Calling” introduced Jimmy Lee, Raphael Saadiq’s highly anticipated solo return after eight years of working on projects for Solange, Mary J Blige, and others following 2011’s Stone Rollin’. Featured guitarist Rob Bacon’s Ernie Isley-esque bassline and Ray’s mellow vocals inspire a little head nod and two-step groove; it sounds on the surface like love—or lust—is the calling, the “burden” Saadiq is lamenting just won’t let go. But this song is about the darker things that take hold of people and latch on. Addiction, mental illness, the personal demons that come with the cost of home, family, and life. Saadiq’s smooth and easy delivery belies the gravity of the lyrics: “My kids say I'll never come home again/ And I know they're right, at least tonight/ If I fail, my whole life goes to hell/ And it don't seem right, I need help tonight.”

 

Jimmy Lee is named for and inspired by Saadiq’s older brother, who was caught in the cycle of addiction for the artist’s entire life and died of an overdose in the ‘90s. Jimmy Lee is one of four older siblings Saadiq lost to drugs or violence, but Ray’s never channeled those experiences in his music, until now. While the subject matter is darker than fans are used to from Saadiq, the song is sonically classic and timeless in that way Raphael is known for. It could easily have come from 2002’s Instant Vintage or 2004’s Ray Ray- N.C.

"Last Time" - Ro James

In November, Ro James delivered “Last Time” as a pleasant preview of what we should come to expect from his forthcoming album. The song samples “Can U Handle It,” a duet featuring actress Paula Patton that appeared on Usher’s 2004 Confessions album. Once again, Ro James has taken a recognizable R&B sample and put his own spin on it. First, flipping Lloyd’s “Feel So Right” into “Permission” in 2015, and now doing Usher’s Robin Thicke-penned masterpiece the justice it deserves. 

 

“Last Time” is what I like to call a dirty mackin’ anthem. The term “dirty mackin” is used across the country to describe someone who is interested in someone and attempts to win them over by speaking negatively about their significant other or other possible suitors. Dirty mackin’ anthems have existed in R&B since the genre’s creation. Some of the most beloved songs include classic cases like  “All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)” by Joe, “He Can’t Love You” by Jagged Edge, “Don’t” by Bryson Tiller, and “I Can Love You” by Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim. “Last Time” serves as Ro James’ last-minute entry into the Dirty Mackin’ Hall of Fame. 

 

Throughout the song, the German-born crooner tells his lady that she deserves better than the guy she’s with. He assures her that he’s the man that will treat her the way she should be treated. A true dirty mackin’ anthem has the ability to make you get lost in its sensual melody while reminding you that your man is trash. Ro James unquestionably nails it. Eleven8

"That's What Love Can Do" - Robin Thicke

After a tumultuous stretch in his career marred by personal and professional misfortune, Robin Thicke’s finally bringing his head above water again. The undeniable commercial success of his 2013 smash hit “Blurred Lines” is hard to follow, and the devastating reviews of his 2014 album Paula are hard to forget. That said, there was no better way for Robin Thicke to usher in 2019 and prove he’s a new man than to get back to his essence.

 

Thicke made the wise decision of easing back into the public’s consciousness with “That’s What Love Can Do,” a palatable, balanced love tune that makes you want to grab the one you love for a slow dance. (It may even be a perfect wedding song if you’ve, you know...found “the one.”) Thoughtful in its lyrics, oozing with romance and unaccompanied by an official music video, Thicke sings about the power of love. “Turn a boy into a good man/ Make a queen feel like a princess/ One kiss at the perfect moment/ Bruises start to heal." His magic ingredient of wholesome feel-good proves to be effective. “That’s What Love Can Do” earned Thicke his fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart. Having spent a total of 15 weeks on the chart, the new single also became Thicke’s third-fastest record to reach number one. Guess it all makes sense, then; the perfect baby step to getting back on top is quite literally showing what love can do. - J.G.

"The Same 2.0" - Ryan Destiny feat. tobi lou
"The Same 2.0" - Ryan Destiny feat. tobi lou

FOX’s hit show, STAR, may have been Ryan Destiny’s breakout debut, but it’s her solo single, “The Same” that has proved the Detroit native is ready to step away from the show’s shadow and into the limelight of her own. The melodic serenade initially dropped in 2018 and like any good R&B song, discusses the strains of toxic masculinity. She had plans to release an EP, but instead, momentarily resorted back to acting and has even starred in Big Sean’s “Single Again.”

 

To refresh the track that was slept on during the resurgence of R&B this past year, she called on Chicago-bred rapper, tobi lou for “The Same 2.0.” When the instrumental begins to play, it’s less of a “let-me-grab-a-glass-of-wine” mood and more of a “let-me-get-some-air-and-clear-my-head.” Then, you’re hit with a relatable sentiment across all sexual orientations: “These n***as tell you what you want to hear/Everything has a price/Who here gon' sacrifice…” Destiny’s enchanting low register glides in and out of higher octaves that allows listeners the option to vibe or sing along to the catchy hook.

 

The visual, choreographed by Sean Bankhead, heavily reminded me of Aaliyah’s iconic video for “Are You That Somebody?” When you combine that with Destiny’s ethereal beauty and lou’s alternate dawning male perspective, “The Same 2.0” is a win-win situation. - M.A.

"John Redcorn" - SiR

Although his third studio album is titled Chasing Summer, SiR brings melancholy and despair—and that’s not a bad thing at all. SiR is a hopeless romantic on the album’s second song, “John Redcorn,” as he croons “you don’t ever bring me good news, babe.” Despite this, SiR’s voice is velvety and stern, possessing a regal coolness and forthright vulnerability.

 

Through its neo-soul gauze—with an atmospheric psychedelic production that would fit the transitional period of the ‘60s into the ‘70s—“John Redcorn” draws inspiration from the fictional character of the same name of the animated comedy, King of the Hill. A lovelorn Redcorn is jilted by his mistress who decides to end their 14-year long affair. SiR picks up on these sentiments (“why am I dying for a title?”) while fighting his bravado, melodically professing “I’m alone, every night alone.”

 

Like its Native American inspiration, “John Redcorn” relies on its ethereal sensibilities. It recalls the work of neo-soul artists like Bilal, humming and ooo-ing along to the free spirit of ticking drums and synthy-winds. Chasing Summer landed at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart—indicating that SiR is becoming an R&B frontrunner bound to take over the meaning of soul music. - D.S.

"I Want You Around" - Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra's sophomore album, --Ugh, those feels again, is an adventurous exploration of luscious soundscapes and tempestuous vocals. She has a knack for delicate balladry and "I Want You Around" is a smooth and honeyed listen. Aalegra manages to dreamily achieve pathos through escapism (and a classic Stevie Wonder record): "We can get away/ Palm trees, beach views/ Ordinary day/ All I wanna hear is Innervisions on replay." Her ruminations are enticing and all-encompassing; she brilliantly couples bruised anguish with transcendental melodies and vivid descriptions.

 

Not only is she a sultry songstress, but Aalegra also received a compelling cosign from Drake (he sampled her Feels track "Time" for his 2017 More Life song "Do Not Disturb"). Her brand of soul is universal but still undeniably intimate; she’s an artist who gives into her own impulses but is also transparent in her pain. Ugh, those feels again capitalizes on this proclivity with "I Want You Around" serving as a template of her unique elegance.

 

Aalegra isn't part of some R&B fad—she’s an artist who is deliberately carving out her own path as she sees fit as the genre experiences a refreshing resurgence. She has no problem reporting from a void and knows that her melodic shades of melancholy—and rare moments of bliss—are just part of the human experience. - C.M.

"Jerrod" - Solange

Hours before releasing her fourth full-length album, When I Get Home, Solange returned to Instagram with a sultry teaser for “Way to the Show,” and a phone number that was previously trademarked by Mike Jones. Creating with intention on Talking Book-reminiscent album standout “Jerrod,” Solange muses between oozing sensuality and repetition. Hitting climatic falsettos, the track follows a Rotary Connection-blended interlude by magnetic Vagina Power host, Alexyss K. Tylor, before melding into a sample of “Rainbow Room” from tarot-driven, religious 1970s cult film The Holy Mountain.

 

As Solange’s third top ten album on the Billboard Hot 100, When I Get Home was an ode to Houston through Solange’s astral lens, with an accompanying short film directed by Terrance Nance. Nance’s direction was likely a favor returned for Solange performing on the first season finale of HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness, but their artistic thesis was exclusively released on Apple Music before venturing to museums around the world. Solange’s pace in performative art was quickened as she composed and directed traveling show “Witness!” but also in the folds of body-statural piece, “Bridge-s” at the Getty Center. Though Solange later announced her separation from husband Alan Ferguson in a transparent Instagram post, she admitted to having no qualms with love, and “Jerrod” was a brief look into abstract intimacy. - J.T.W.

"Playing Games" - Summer Walker

Pinning down what is particular about Summer Walker’s “Playing Games” is an exercise in recent hip-hop and R&B history. Taken at face value, Walker personifies the title of her debut album (Over It) as she laments the mixed signals of a half-in, half-out mate. But musically, there is more below the surface. Beneath the Atlanta native’s croons of unrequited love, lies an all-out rap flow, that if recited instead of sung, would make for a passable hip-hop offering.

 

By employing her vocals as a percussive element, Summer Walker is continuing an approach led by the most dominating artist of the decade, Drake, whose influence on R&B has left the riffs and runs of yesteryear on the backburner. Moreover, Walker adds another ingredient of the Toronto behemoth’s winning recipe, interpolating Destiny’s Child’s 1999 classic “Say My Name” on the record’s bridge––a move also taken by Drake a few years prior (“Girls Love Beyonce”). Might it be safe to say that Drizzy jumped on the wrong Summer Walker track? - I.R.

"I Don't Think You're Ready" - Tank

Tank did what he does best on “I Don’t Think You’re Ready,” the second single off his ninth studio album, Elevation. The sultry and sexy track is everything fans have come to love and expect from the R&B veteran. The video, however, offers something more unexpected.

 

Starring as Tank’s leading lady is social media star B. Simone, whose rise to fame includes hilarious viral videos about needing a boyfriend and a stint on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out. Although it’s still very sexy, the video leans heavily on the awkward and comedic talents of the young Instagram star as she attempts to secure a gig as one of Tank’s dancers. Oddly, the quirky video combined with Tank’s provocative lyrics somehow works.

 

Released in July, “I Don’t Think You’re Ready” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart after 15 weeks. His Elevation album, which was released on Oct. 25, and features appearances by Chris Brown, JoJo, Omari Hardwick, Keith Sweat, Luke James and more, peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard’s Top R&B Albums. That doesn’t stop Tank. Even with over two decades of music credits under his belt, he continues to tour the country, wooing and serenading women out of their undergarments night after night. - S.O.

"How You Want It?" - Teyana Taylor feat. King Combs

Sampling the timeless Bad Boy Records anthem, “What You Want” by Ma$e feat. Total, Teyana Taylor used the 1998 sultry track as the impetus to make a provocative AF babymaker. Nobody can deny Taylor’s sex appeal and on “How You Want It,” she embodied big [redacted] energy. From the moment the beat dropped, the G.O.O.D. Music First Lady came out swinging with “Tonight I plan on f**king you to sleep/To, to, to put it deep/Baby, you know I'm a different type of freak…” The King Combs feature wasn’t absolutely necessary and doesn’t make the song less of a bop, but it makes sense; it allows us to see the 21-year-old’s growth into adulthood. 

 

“How You Want It?” follows this nostalgic ‘90s trend that many artists have been referencing this year. What took the song to a new level, though, was its visual, directed by Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor herself. The androgynous play on her sexuality with the Harlem native drifting back and forth between feminine and masculine energy, like her homage to LL Cool J’s “Doin’ It,” made the song more fluid and honestly, sexier. Not to mention, throwing a viral challenge into the mix is never a bad idea for promotion. - M.A.

"The Take" - Tory Lanez feat. Chris Brown

For Chixtape 5, Tory Lanez selected prime R&B cuts from its 2000s heyday to sample for the November offering. The Toronto native interpreted recognizable songs from Jagged Edge to Mya to 112, but one that seemed like a long time coming on the collaboration end is Lanez's "The Take" featuring Chris Brown.

 

The slow jam keeps the tempo of its 2008 predecessor while Lanez and Brown serenade their significant others with explicit but straight to the point lyrics. Brown even revamps his original tune equipped with loopy runs: "So here we are all alone in this room/ Girl, you know what I came to do/ Know you got me on your radio playin' old school CB/ It's just me and you." The nice and slow vibe hits a contrast with Lanez and Brown's rapid wordplay but the focus remains clear: the moment to engage in maximum pleasure is now.

 

The chemistry both artists possess on wax is so undeniable that there's a rumored joint project in the works, "a little short EP joint," Lanez said. The pair understand that their musical powers combined make them a collaborative force to be reckoned with. - C.A.

"Purple Emoji" - Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole

Two debates have persisted throughout the 2010s: Who is the current King of R&B, and which rapper is the King of Features. The confessional rawness of “Purple Emoji” makes a strong case for Ty Dolla $ign as the former and J. Cole, the heir to the throne for the latter.

 

“Purple Emoji” captures modern love with the essence of shea butter soul. The warped cry out “I need you, more than ever” reveals that the devil symbol through text message is not only one for naughty feelings. It can also be a symbol of needing escape from trouble. A sly way of signaling a desire for emotional companionship and steady support. Through J. Cole’s verse, he flips the meaning of the devil emoji into a spiritual blessing, alluding to his partner as Eve (“God, pulled out a rib”) and calling her “Heaven-sent.”

 

In the music video, various couples are shown dancing to the song. Others are embracing their forms of love regardless of skin complexion, sexual orientation, and age. The opening frame writes out “Real People. Real Day 1’s.” With that message alone, it’s clear that Ty Dolla $ign and J. Cole are the soulful masters; they understand the importance of earnest communication. - D.S.

"Cool Off The Rain" (Remix) - VanJess feat. Ari Lennox

Nigerian-American sister duo VanJess are equally masters of melody and masters of wordplay. What began as an interlude on their debut album Silk Canvas beautifully metamorphosed into an effusive ‘90s R&B-tinged exploration of the dissolution of love. The track finds the duo, driven by the familiarity of kinship, effortlessly harmonize their way through stanzas detailing how a relationship that looks glossy and perfect on the surface, holds a tumultuous and roiling maelstrom of sadness and anger just beyond view. “You treat me wrong so we sleep on surface deep/ And people don't know we keep sh*t underneath,” the sisters sing in the first verse, the sentiment a piercing admission of vulnerability, a theme that underscores both the song and the Silk Canvas album. And with Dreamville’s Ari Lennox lending sultry vocals to the second verse — she too contextualizes the loss of a relationship through the reference of a natural disaster — “Cool Off the Rain” truly becomes a perfect storm. - S.S.S.

"A** Like That" - Victoria Monet

An R&B anthem dedicated to every trainer, “A** Like That” encapsulates singer-songwriter Victoria Monet as a fitness junkie and serves as a celebration of self-love. With a lyric video paying homage to 1970s basement workout tapes, Monet has no problem gloating about maintaining her curves: “When you see me, just know, yeah, I earned that sh*t/ Treat my calories like weed, yeah, I burnt that sh*t/ Shout out to my trainer 'cause he crack that whip/ It's an asset just to see the way my a** sit like this.”

 

Written at a songwriting camp sponsored by Keep Cool Records, the Bregma and D’mile-produced song became the template for exclusive, glossy “A** Like That” posters which were quickly sold out after its release. Monet also became a first-time Grammy nominee for her co-writing on gal pal Ariana Grande’s fifth album—and Album of the Year contender—thank u, next, notably on lead-single “7 rings” (nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance). Collaborating with Grande again on thank u, next bonus track “Monopoly” and “Got Her Own” from the revamped Charlie’s Angels OST, Monet is prepped for 2020 and marked to step out on her own. With her Jaguar EP slated for release, “A** Like That” isn’t just a gaze at Victoria Monet’s figure, but a sight on her undeniable penmanship. - J.T.W.

