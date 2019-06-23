Blue Carpet Pics: Regina Hall, Lil Nas X, Lil Kim And More Attend BET Awards 2019
A slew of celebrities in fashion, film, movies, music, and more made their way to the "Nip blue" carpet on Sunday afternoon (June 23) for the 2019 BET Awards.
Hours before the world broadcast of the annual event held at Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, former 106th & Park co-host Terrence J, Claws actress Karrueche Tran, Jackie Long, Queen Naija, Angela Simmons and June Ambrose hosted the live pre-show, welcoming the likes of Lizzo, Rick Ross, La La Anthony, John Legend, Eva Marcille and more.
Artists like Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion, Flipp Dinero, Saweetie, Rotimi and Afro B hit the pre-show stage to perform their latest singles, while DJ D-Wreck held down the 1s and 2s before the BET Experience crowd. Scroll down to see who made a graceful and stylish appearance before the show.
You can catch the 2019 BET Awards hosted by actress Regina Hall on BET at 8 pm ET or on the BET Now app on your mobile device or smart TV.
Amanda Seales On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Raphael Saadiq On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Al Sharpton On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Lil Kim On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Ciara On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Tyler Perry On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Mary J. Blige On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals
BJ The Chicago Kid On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Burna Boy On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Draya On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Erica Campbell On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Flipp Dinero On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
HaHa Davis On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
H.E.R. On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Jackie Long On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
John Legend On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Johnny Gill On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
June Ambrose On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Kirk Franklin On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Marsai Martin On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
MC Lyte On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Meek Mill On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Migos On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Mustard On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Ne-Yo On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Queen Naija And Clarence On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Rapsody On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Regina Hall On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Rotimi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Stefflon Don On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Tami Roman On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Jidenna On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Teyana Taylor On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Trevor Jackson On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Yara Shahidi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
YG And Guests On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
YG And Guests On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Lena Waithe, Melina Matsoukas and Jodie Smith On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Ayesha Curry On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Mr. Eazi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Rico Nasty On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Mona Scott Young On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Lizzo On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Fantasia On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Terrence J On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Miles Brown On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Meagan Good On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
La'Myia Good And Eric Bellinger On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Karrueche Tran And Victor Cruz On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Jacob Latimore On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
DeVon Franklin On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Chakabars On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Elijah Kelley And Thomas Q. Jones On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
TJ Wright On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Alexis Skyy On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Eva Marcille And Michael Sterling On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Justine Skye On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
London On Da Track On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Lucky Daye On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
OT Genasis On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Sho Madjozi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Sinqua Walls On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Rick Ross On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Angela Simmons On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Major On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Ro James On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Sarunas Jackson On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Tanika Ray On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Doja Cat On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Tee Grizzley And PnB Rock On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
