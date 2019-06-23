Blue Carpet Pics: Regina Hall, Lil Nas X, Lil Kim And More Attend BET Awards 2019

See who graced the carpet with style and swag at this year's awards show.

A slew of celebrities in fashion, film, movies, music, and more made their way to the "Nip blue" carpet on Sunday afternoon (June 23) for the 2019 BET Awards.

Hours before the world broadcast of the annual event held at Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, former 106th & Park co-host Terrence J, Claws actress Karrueche Tran, Jackie Long, Queen Naija, Angela Simmons and June Ambrose hosted the live pre-show, welcoming the likes of Lizzo, Rick Ross, La La Anthony, John Legend, Eva Marcille and more.

Artists like Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion, Flipp Dinero, Saweetie, Rotimi and Afro B hit the pre-show stage to perform their latest singles, while DJ D-Wreck held down the 1s and 2s before the BET Experience crowd. Scroll down to see who made a graceful and stylish appearance before the show.

You can catch the 2019 BET Awards hosted by actress Regina Hall on BET at 8 pm ET or on the BET Now app on your mobile device or smart TV.