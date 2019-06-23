Celebrities Appear On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images

Blue Carpet Pics: Regina Hall, Lil Nas X, Lil Kim And More Attend BET Awards 2019

June 23, 2019 - 10:17 pm by Christine Imarenezor

See who graced the carpet with style and swag at this year's awards show.

A slew of celebrities in fashion, film, movies, music, and more made their way to the "Nip blue" carpet on Sunday afternoon (June 23) for the 2019 BET Awards.

Hours before the world broadcast of the annual event held at Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, former 106th & Park co-host Terrence J, Claws actress Karrueche Tran, Jackie Long, Queen Naija, Angela Simmons and June Ambrose hosted the live pre-show, welcoming the likes of Lizzo, Rick Ross, La La Anthony, John Legend, Eva Marcille and more.

Artists like Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion, Flipp Dinero, Saweetie, Rotimi and Afro B hit the pre-show stage to perform their latest singles, while DJ D-Wreck held down the 1s and 2s before the BET Experience crowd. Scroll down to see who made a graceful and stylish appearance before the show.

You can catch the 2019 BET Awards hosted by actress Regina Hall on BET at 8 pm ET or on the BET Now app on your mobile device or smart TV.

Amanda Seales On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
1
72

Amanda Seales On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Raphael Saadiq On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
2
72

Raphael Saadiq On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Al Sharpton On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
3
72

Al Sharpton On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Lil Kim On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
4
72

Lil Kim On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Ciara On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
5
72

Ciara On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Tyler Perry On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
6
72

Tyler Perry On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Mary J. Blige On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
7
72

Mary J. Blige On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals
Getty Images
8
72

BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals

BJ The Chicago Kid On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
9
72

BJ The Chicago Kid On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Burna Boy On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
10
72

Burna Boy On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Draya On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
11
72

Draya On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Erica Campbell On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
12
72

Erica Campbell On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Flipp Dinero On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Ima
13
72

Flipp Dinero On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

HaHa Davis On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
14
72

HaHa Davis On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

H.E.R. On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
15
72

H.E.R. On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Jackie Long On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
16
72

Jackie Long On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

John Legend On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
17
72

John Legend On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Johnny Gill On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
18
72

Johnny Gill On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

June Ambrose On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
19
72

June Ambrose On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Kirk Franklin On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
20
72

Kirk Franklin On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
21
72

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Marsai Martin On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
22
72

Marsai Martin On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

MC Lyte On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
23
72

MC Lyte On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Meek Mill On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
24
72

Meek Mill On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Migos On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
25
72

Migos On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Mustard On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
26
72

Mustard On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Ne-Yo On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
27
72

Ne-Yo On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Queen Naija And Clarence On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
28
72

Queen Naija And Clarence On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Rapsody On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
29
72

Rapsody On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Regina Hall On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
30
72

Regina Hall On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Rotimi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
31
72

Rotimi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Stefflon Don On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
32
72

Stefflon Don On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Tami Roman On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
33
72

Tami Roman On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Jidenna On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
34
72

Jidenna On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Teyana Taylor On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
35
72

Teyana Taylor On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Trevor Jackson On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
36
72

Trevor Jackson On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Yara Shahidi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
37
72

Yara Shahidi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

YG And Guests On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
38
72

YG And Guests On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

YG And Guests On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
39
72

YG And Guests On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Lena Waithe, Melina Matsoukas and Jodie Smith On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
40
72

Lena Waithe, Melina Matsoukas and Jodie Smith On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Ayesha Curry On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
41
72

Ayesha Curry On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Mr. Eazi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
42
72

Mr. Eazi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Rico Nasty On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
43
72

Rico Nasty On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Mona Scott Young On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
44
72

Mona Scott Young On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Lizzo On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
45
72

Lizzo On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Fantasia On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
46
72

Fantasia On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Terrence J On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
47
72

Terrence J On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Miles Brown On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
48
72

Miles Brown On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Meagan Good On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
49
72

Meagan Good On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

La'Myia Good And Eric Bellinger On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
50
72

La'Myia Good And Eric Bellinger On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Karrueche Tran And Victor Cruz On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
51
72

Karrueche Tran And Victor Cruz On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Jacob Latimore On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
52
72

Jacob Latimore On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

DeVon Franklin On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
53
72

DeVon Franklin On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Chakabars On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
54
72

Chakabars On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Elijah Kelley And Thomas Q. Jones On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
55
72

Elijah Kelley And Thomas Q. Jones On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

TJ Wright On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
56
72

TJ Wright On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Alexis Skyy On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
57
72

Alexis Skyy On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Eva Marcille And Michael Sterling On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
58
72

Eva Marcille And Michael Sterling On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Justine Skye On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
59
72

Justine Skye On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

London On Da Track On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
60
72

London On Da Track On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Lucky Daye On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
61
72

Lucky Daye On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

OT Genasis On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
62
72

OT Genasis On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Sho Madjozi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
63
72

Sho Madjozi On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Sinqua Walls On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
64
72

Sinqua Walls On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Rick Ross On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
65
72

Rick Ross On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Angela Simmons On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
66
72

Angela Simmons On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Major On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
67
72

Major On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Ro James On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
68
72

Ro James On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Sarunas Jackson On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
69
72

Sarunas Jackson On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Tanika Ray On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
70
72

Tanika Ray On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Doja Cat On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
71
72

Doja Cat On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

Tee Grizzley And PnB Rock On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet
Getty Images
72
72

Tee Grizzley And PnB Rock On BET Awards 2019 Blue Carpet

In This Story:
15
View the next gallery
Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul And Hits: 15 Of Mary J. Blige's Best Songs

Top Stories

Music

14h ago

BET Awards 2019: Watch All The Performances Here

View Gallery

Events

1d ago

Blue Carpet Pics: Regina Hall, Lil Nas X, Lil Kim And More Attend BET Awards 2019

Music News

18h ago

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards