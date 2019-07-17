Stills from Insecure, Vida and Grown-ish
Bisexuality Is Fluid, And TV Is Finally Catching Up

July 17, 2019 - 11:00 am by Stacy-Ann Ellis

There was a lady who sold bootleg DVDs on my block when I was a kid—three for 10 dollars. My mom would usually let my brother and I pick whichever ones we wanted, and on one occasion, I specifically remember us picking out American Pie 2, Austin Powers in Goldmember, and 8 Mile. Those were the days when we’d watch movies over and over again until we could recite every line before it reached our ears. My brother always wanted to put on Goldmember. I, on the other hand, was obsessed with 8 Mile, more specifically with Brittany Murphy’s character, Alex. I understood exactly why B-Rabbit (Eminem) was so into her. She spoke in a low, sultry voice and always knew what she wanted, then went for it. That was in 2002, when I was 10. It was the first time (that I can remember) that I suspected I liked girls.

I didn’t know, for sure, that I was bisexual until I was in college. I had been “pretend kissing” girls and being turned on by ones I liked as long as I could remember, but I always attributed that to my hypersexuality. I’ve always been a very sexual person. The way I heard people talk about bisexuality reinforced that belief for a long time: bisexual men are gay boys in denial, and bisexual women are insatiable straights. I always think about how different my teenage years would’ve been had I seen more bisexual characters on TV, ones who could help me navigate questions that I didn’t feel comfortable asking and conversations that no one had with me. Right now, there are more bisexual characters on TV than ever before, and even though some shows have a lot of work left to do, lots of them are putting in the work to portray important stories and jumpstart necessary conversations. Here are 10 times TV shows actually got bisexuality right.

'Vida'

Tanya Saracho’s Starz Network series, Vida, which has officially been renewed for a third season, zeroes in on the lives of two first-generation, Mexican-American Latinas and the Boyle Heights (Los Angeles) community they grew up in but are now estranged from. One of the sisters, Emma, played by Michel Prada, is by far the most interesting character on the show. Her mother, who shunned her as a child for liking girls, dies in the very first episode. After making the difficult decision to uproot her life in Chicago and save her estranged mother’s local bar, she quickly realizes it’s a far more massive, complicated project than she could’ve ever imagined. Emma often uses casual sex as a reprieve from her aloof sister’s bad decisions, critiques from a community that doesn’t approve of her business decisions, and her paralizyng fear of intimacy. But the way she navigates sex isn’t gimmicky or flattened. Too many representations of bisexual people depict them as indulgent, deceitful, and impulsive. Their relationships with same-sex individuals have a lot more to do with their desire for gratification than they do with their sexual identities. Emma, on the other hand, is loyal, financially responsible, and self-possessed. In stark contrast to her sister, she rarely makes important decisions without weighing her options and their consequences. It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that her character brings so much to the table in terms of representation. It was, after all, written by a bisexual woman (Saracho).
'Boomerang'

Ari Thomas, played by Leland Martin, is a black, sexually fluid digital producer on Lena Waithe and Halle Berry’s BET comedy series Boomerang, a sequel(ish) to Eddie Murphy’s 1992 romantic comedy by the same name. Aside from a flashback to his college years in episode six, “Homecoming,” Ari’s sexuality isn’t really an important component of his storyline. The fact that he dates both men and women is simply a matter of fact and something his friends don’t pay very much attention to. Instead, the show highlights his insecurities as they relate to his career aspirations and creative genius. Ari badly wants his friends to respect his filmmaking talent as much as he respects theirs.

Episode Two, “Game Night,” is a perfect illustration of just how comfortable Ari feels around his friends, all of whom are straight and one of whom is a preacher. It’s game night at Bryson’s (Tequan Richmond) place, and Ari invites over a male friend. It’s clear that his guy friends don’t assume he’s messing with every guy he brings around, because at one point Bryson even assumes Dallas is interested in Simone (Tetona Jackson), who he’s very much in love with. But Simone sends Ari a text from across the living room, “So what’s up with your boy?” Ari responds, “Oh, that’s me.” “What happened to ol’ girl?” she responds. “She was last week.” “Classic Ari,” Simone responds. And that’s it. That’s the extent to which the episode spotlights Ari’s sexuality. It’s a subtle but profoundly important vision for what safety among straight friends could look like for a black, sexually fluid man.

'Grown-ish'

The fifth episode in the first season of Grown-ish, a Freeform spin-off of the ABC series Black-ish, points to the ways even bisexual people perpetuate homophobia. Nomi, played by Emily Arlook, starts dating a guy after she breaks up with a lesbian woman who offends her by calling her bisexuality an “experiment.” But when the guy reveals to her that he’s also bisexual, Nomi’s homophobia jumps all the way out. “I can’t help feeling like it’s different for guys and girls,” she tells him, “If you see two girls in bed, it’s like, not a big deal. But if you see two guys in bed, it’s like...it’s weird.”

Nomi’s inability to accept her man’s bisexual identity as valid while honoring her own is complicated. It’s a reminder that having a queer identity doesn’t necessarily translate to holding any particular set of political beliefs—queer people perpetuate hate within their communitites all the time.

'Random Acts Of Flyness'

“Welcome to Random Acts of Flyness,” Terrance Nance says to the camera as he rides his bike, “a f**king show about the beauty and ugliness of contemporary American life.” HBO’s late-night sketch comedy television series Random Acts of Flyness is written, directed, and executive produced by Nance. The first episode includes a segment called “The Sexual Proclivities of the Black Community.” Nance and his co-host, Doreen, interview Yeelen, who identifies as “fluid in all aspects except race.”

Yeelen is in an open relationship with his girlfriend. When he tells her about guys he’s interested in, she gets excited for him. “She’s like, ‘That’s really cool that you have those desires,’” he says. Yeelen also talks about playing with his gender presentation—for example, by wearing dresses, skirts, and crop tops, and the ways his partner embraces and nurtures that. “I think that I’m sexier to her, exploring that gender-nonbinary.” Then, he talks about meeting a girl on a train who he exchanged Instagram handles with. He slid in her DMs and asked her out to dinner to which she agreed. But when he showed up to their first date in a dress, she decided he was too “effeminate” for her. This portrayal and conversation is particularly refreshing because it pushes beyond just sexuality and peels back the layers of the ways gender politics inform the experiences of bi or sexually fluid men: which bisexual men are deemed more socially acceptable, and why?

'The Bisexual'

Desiree Akhavan starred in, directed, and co-wrote Hulu's The Bisexual, a show about Leila, a 30-something American woman living in London. After ending a 10-year relationship with her girlfriend, Leila decides to lean into her attraction to men, something she’s never done before. She struggles with feelings of shame around her perceived queer inauthenticity, because up until that point, she identified as a lesbian. Akhavan says the series was inspired by her own personal experiences. “You know, it was lesbians in my life who said, ‘That’s inherently offensive, and the narrative of a woman leaving a woman and dating men is just wrong.’”

When Leila’s ex-girlfriend finds out that she’s dating men, she blames Leila’s bisexuality for the demise of their relationship, perpetuating yet another tired stereotype about bisexual people: that they’re incapable of commitment because they could never be satisfied dating only one gender. The lesbian community has historically shunned bisexual women for failing their narrow perceptions of acceptable queerness, and this show sheds light on those experiences in engaging, thought-provoking ways.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

“I’m bi, and I’m getting married this fall. I’m excited, nervous, terrified, and so f**king happy. I’m choosing to get married because this particular person brings out the best in me,” writes Stephanie Beatriz who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “This person happens to be a man. I’m still bi.” Being in a monogamous relationship with a person of the same gender doesn’t make a bi person straight. It doesn’t mean they’re “missing something” in their relationship. And it definitely doesn’t mean they’ve “picked a side.”

Beatriz brings her in-real-life boldness to life in Rosa, who after strictly dating men throughout the entire series, comes out as bi in season five. So many bisexual characters on TV don’t actually ever name their biness. They date both men and women, and because they’re often also villains or sociopaths, their sexuality can easily be interpreted as a byproduct of their depravity. But the words “bi” and “bisexual” are uttered by Rosa often and in a very purposeful way throughout seasons five and six. Deliberate language is one of the elements that sets this show apart from others on the list, because there’s power in words and in characters simply saying, “I am bisexual.”

'Good Trouble'

Callie (Maia Mitchell), one of the protagonists on Good Trouble, a spin-off of the Freeform show The Fosters, starts hooking up her neighbor, Gael (Tommy Martinez), in the pilot episode. Gael is a sexy, bohemian, socially conscious graphic designer who’s originally disinterested in settling down with any particular person. At the end of the episode, Callie and her sister, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), are both caught by surprise when they witness Gael making out with a guy in his room. Callie isn’t necessarily bothered by it, at least not in a visceral way. We get to see her character really sit back examine her potential prejudices and ask herself important questions like, “Does this make me feel differently about him? If so, why?” She ultimately decides that it doesn’t, and the question for her quickly changes from “Do I want to date a bisexual man?” to “Do I want to date someone who’s dating other people?” Including bisexual characters in TV shows and film offers the opportunity not only for bisexual people to see themselves represented, but also for straight audiences to interrogate their own assumptions.

'Insecure'

In the first season of HBO's Insecure, Molly, played by Yvonne Orji, meets Jared (Langston Kerman), a salesman at a local Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Molly is a successful Ivy League attorney and choosey lover. She’s initially turned off by what she perceives as Jared’s lack of ambition, but realizing she’s tired of being dissed by sh*tty successful men, she decides to give him a chance. They have dinner at her place, and sparks definitely fly. Molly casually brings up a fling she had with another woman during her college years, to which Jared responds with playful banter. He then reveals that he once got head from his good friend, who happened to be a male. He doesn’t give off the sense that he regrets it, but he does clarify that “it wasn’t his thing.” Still, Molly is clearly bothered by it and eventually decides that she can’t get over it and breaks things off. Jared never says he’s anything but straight, so he isn’t a bisexual character. But this is a critical moment in television that brings up the question, “What makes someone bisexual?” And the answer to that is, someone saying they are. Men should be allowed to explore their sexualities freely and without fear of being cornered into identities that don’t feel right for them.

'Fleabag'

“Are you a lesbian?” Belinda Fries asks. “Not strictly,” Fleabag returns.

Fleabag, a BBC comedy-drama series, stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a nameless character, a quirky yet captivating 30-something who lives in London and runs a café. The show is about her relationships—her relationship with her sister, her (deceased) best friend, and herself, her relationship to men and to sex. Up until the third episode of Season Two, we only see her date men. But when she meets Belinda Fries, a ridiculously successful, attractive, older businesswoman, it becomes clear that her sexuality is (fittingly) fluid. Fleabag is absolutely smitten by her. After an awkward kiss followed by a pity kiss, however, Fleabag realizes the feeling isn’t mutual. Belinda whispers under her breath, “oh, I wish you were my type.” The two part ways, and that’s it. That’s the last time we see Fleabag exploring an attraction to women on the show. The scene is a very casual portrayal of sexual fluidity that isn’t a big reveal or plot point. Very much in tune with Fleabag’s breezy disposition, it just is what it is.

'Euphoria'

In HBO’s new show Euphoria, Zendaya's character, Rue, is laying in a twin-size bed with her mother, who's gently braiding her hair. "So, Jules slept over last night?" she asks her daughter, who casually responds, “Yeah, so?”

“Are you two in a relationship?” she continues. “I mean, yeah, kinda…” It’s unclear whether or not they’ve ever discussed Rue’s sexuality, but in the context of this particular conversation, it’s not important. “Baby, just take your time. You’ve come a long way. You’re delicate,” Rue’s mother tells her. The scene serves primarily to spotlight Rue’s mother’s fears about her teenage daughter, who is a recovering drug addict, and her emotional capacity for a relationship. Flash forward to a later scene where Jules, a trans teenage girl played by Hunter Scafer, is having dinner with her father. “‘Cause I’ve been thinking, you know, if it was, if you two were a thing… We could all just do, like, a family thing together. Maybe go out to dinner or something,” Jules’ father suggests. “I don’t want to go to dinner with you and Rue. I’m sorry,” she retorts. “Why? Because you’re embarrassed of me?” After his response, the two exchange smirks and the conversation slowly wilts.

Neither Jules’ nor Rue’s sexualities are ever examined in depth by their families (both of them also date boys throughout the show). What’s made clear in these scenes is that they both feel safe in their homes and their families accept them for who they are. That’s the kind of world bisexual people deserve to live in: one that doesn’t constantly pathologize their identities or try to force them into more easily digestible categories.

