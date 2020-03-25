From Teen Sensation To Vocal Bible: Brandy's 15 Best Songs
“Angel In Disguise” | 'Never Say Never' (1999)
“Put It Down” feat. Chris Brown | 'Two Eleven' (2012)
“Talk About Our Love” feat. Kanye West | 'Afrodisiac' (2004)
“Right Here (Departed)” | 'Human' (2008)
“Best Friend” | 'Brandy' (1995)
“Missing You” feat. Brandy, Gladys Knight, Tamia, and Chaka Khan | 'Set It Off' soundtrack (1996)
“Full Moon” | 'Full Moon' (2002)
“Almost Doesn’t Count” | 'Never Say Never' (1999)
“Brokenhearted” | 'Brandy' (1995)
“What About Us” | Full Moon (2002)
“I Wanna Be Down” | 'Brandy' (1994)
“Baby” | 'Brandy' (1994)
“Sittin’ Up In My Room” | 'Waiting to Exhale: Original Soundtrack Album' (1995)
“Have You Ever?” | 'Never Say Never' (1998)
“The Boy Is Mine” | 'Never Say Never' (1998)
