'In Living Color' Cast Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Bulleit Whiskey At Tribeca Film Festival Afterparty

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the finale of In Living Color, the Tribeca Film Festival premiered the pilot episode of the legendary comedy sketch show before attendees at The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Theater in New York City's Spring Studios.

After laughing over nostalgic skits like "The Homeboy Shopping Network," "Men On..." and "Love Connection," a few cast members joined New York Times editor Aisha Harris for a panel discussion about the historic television series. Creator Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, and David Alan Grier shared stories about their time on set as well as their thoughts on the variety show's intention and impact as the first sketch comedy show from the lens of black culture.

Following the screening, Tribeca Film Festival attendees headed uptown to the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Lounge to for the 25-Year In Living Color Celebration. The cast and crew enjoyed bites and bourbon-infused drinks like "The Producer," "The Director," "Leading Lady," "Guest Star," and "Screenwriter." To add more fun, 3D printed cocktails were served with edible designs in the shot glass from 7000+ customized drinks like "With a Twist," "Dark Skull," and "Rock On."

As the night went on, DJ Shawn Wayans hit the turntable and spun all the throwback tunes as attendees hit the dancefloor. A good time indeed. Flip through photos from the event down below.