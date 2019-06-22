Mary J Blige
Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul And Hits: 15 Of Mary J. Blige's Best Songs

June 22, 2019 - 10:30 am by Lela Olds

To honor the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and her catalogue of hits, here are 15 of our favorite Mary J. Blige songs through the years.

Since bursting onto the scene in 1992 asking us What’s the 411?, Mary J. Blige has kept her foot on our necks and provided the soundtrack for most of our lives. Although she’s faced her fair share of heartaches, heartbreaks, and hardships, Mary never let her personal life or the pressures of the music industry keep her from becoming a master of her craft. Who knew the little girl from Yonkers would go on to be not just music but entertainment royalty? She has secured numerous endorsement deals with M.A.C., Pepsi, Target and more while also conquering both the small and big screen, even being nominated for two Academy Awards for her role in the critically-acclaimed film, Mudbound. After countless nominations over the years for categories like Best R&B Artist and Best song, an unprecedented number of Billboard and Grammy Awards, over 75 million records sold worldwide and so much more, she shows no signs of stopping.

This Sunday (June 23), she will add to her repertoire when she’s honored at the 19th annual BET Awards ceremony with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional body of work across genres and industries. And the undisputed ESSENCE Festival favorite will also hit New Orleans to commemorate the festival’s 25th anniversary while also celebrating 25 years of her iconic 1994 album, My Life.

To honor the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and her indelible catalogue of hits, let’s take a look at 15 of our favorite MJB songs through the years.

“Everything” | 'Share My World' (1997)

Some songs, good songs, never grow old and resonate in our hearts and minds forever. “Everything,” the third single from Share My World, can easily be put into that category. The song was released in 1997 and produced by none other than Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. As if that weren’t enough, the iconic Hype Williams even served as the director for the video that features Mary singing the complex yet simple, loving lyrics with Hawaii as the backdrop. Although it only made it to No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, “Everything” can arguably go down as one of Mary’s best hits.

“Be Without You” | 'The Breakthrough' (2005)

This was truly a “breakthrough” record for Mary. Released in September 2005, “Be Without You” proved to be one of Mary’s biggest singles. The record spent 15 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts and was the longest-running on those same charts, spending an astounding 75 weeks on the charts. Fans of Mary’s career were happy to see her in love and enjoying married life at the time, after enduring such a tumultuous relationship in the ‘90s. This song, written by Blige, hitmaker Bryan-Michael Cox, Johnta Austin and Jason Perry, showcased that love for everyone to see.
“Real Love” | 'What’s the 411?' (1992)

Although “You Remind Me” is MJB’s official debut single from the What’s the 411? album, the second single “Real Love” catapulted the first lady of Uptown Records into the spotlight and to the top of the charts. The song was Mary’s first Top 10n hit and went on to also earn her the top spot on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. The song, written and produced by Cory Rooney and Mark Morales, was even listed on Billboard’s Hot 100 year-end lists for both 1992 and 1993 at No. 85 and 58, respectively. Not bad for the follow-up single on a debut album.

“No More Drama” | 'No More Drama' (2001)

As the country was dealing with a horror and very drama-filled day on Sept. 11, 2001, Mary unknowingly also released this track declaring “No More Drama.” It was the second single from Mary’s fifth album by the same name. The track, written and produced by the hitmaking duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mary spoke about her feeling behind this album and track saying, “I go through the emotion of being a child growing up in the projects…and every woman around you being beaten so badly by men you can't even understand it, and then growing up and realizing you're repeating all those patterns, you're drinking the alcohol and doing the drugs and being abused by men, and the pain and frustration of not being able to stop it. I rewind through that every time I sing it. I want to give people the real truth.” As fans of her music, we’ve seen her go through so much through the years, but it was so inspirational for her to declare she’s done with the drama in her life through this song.

“No Gon’ Cry” | 'Waiting to Exhale: Original Soundtrack Album' (1996)

Whew. That’s the first thing that comes out after hearing this 1996 smash hit from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, which is a classic in its own right. Although the pen master himself Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds wrote the song based on Angela Bassett’s character Bernadine’s trash husband, you would think Mary was singing to a man in her life (and she may have been). The record earned Mary her third Grammy nomination, and she even performed the song at the 39th telecast. The single alone sold nearly one million records in the U.S. and was eventually certified platinum. Due to the validity of the lyrics and the passion in Mary’s voice, it struck a chord with many. The song hit number one and two on the Billboard's R&B Singles and Hot 100 charts, respectively.

“Be Happy” | 'My Life' (1994)

Blige dropped life lessons for the pursuit of happiness on this track. You knew it was time to sit and listen when the opening line started by asking, “How can I love somebody else if I can’t love myself enough to know when it’s time, time to let go?” It’s a gem and one of the main reasons why the My Life album is being celebrated for 25 years of excellence and hits that stick like grits at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. This single, written by some of the greats like Diddy, Chucky Thompson and even Blige herself, paved the way and catapulted to album to iconic success. It even features samples from Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye songs “You’re So Good to Me” and “I Want You,” respectively. Kudos to Diddy and the Trackmasters for producing a masterpiece and Blige for singing about one of the ultimate goals in life—to be happy. Diddy even came through with the music video direction alongside Hype Williams.

“I’m Goin’ Down” | 'My Life' (1995)

This song was first made popular 1975 by Rose Royce, and then almost 20 years to the date, MJB remade the song for her hit album, My Life. As was the case in 1992 with the remake of “Sweet Thing,” Blige made the song her own and forced most of us to forget that it wasn’t an original. It was also her fifth Top 40 record.

“My Life” | 'My Life' (1995)

It’s only right that Mary was one of the co-writers for a song called “My Life.” On the Roy Ayers “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” sampled song, we are treated to a retrospective look at Mary’s life up until that point. Although she was only three years into the music industry at the time, it was as if we had known her story for decades. We knew about her upbringing in Yonkers, NY. We knew about her less-than-perfect relationship with labelmate K-Ci from Jodeci. We saw her pain. We felt it.

“I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By” Method Man feat. Mary J. Blige | 'Tical' (1995)

First things first, Method Man is forever fine. Now that the obvious has been stated, one of the great hip-hop and R&B collabs must be acknowledged. Technically, this is Method Man’s song, but it deserves to be mentioned as one of Mary’s top songs as well. Who can ever forget duo sitting on the New York roof bobbing their heads to the beat on the gritty video? This classic went on to win the duo a 1996 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group and soared to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
“Love is All We Need” feat. Nas | 'Share My World' (1997)

Longtime friends Mary J. Blige and Nas are co-headlining a 2019 summer tour together starting next month. However, this is certainly not the first time the two are working together. To kick off what can easily be described as her best album, Share My World, Mary joined forces with God’s Son for a banger surprisingly produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Although the record didn’t necessarily receive what many would consider commercial success, it was and is a single that will go down in history and features two of New York’s finest.

“Share My World” | 'Share My World' (1997)

This was never released as an official single but “Share My World” from Mary’s third album by the same name deserves its things. Flowers must be given to this classic Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins produced track. For five minutes and seven seconds, Mary so effortlessly sings and glides with the sultry beat with lyrics filled with promises, affirmations and requests for one’s significant other. She even appeared on The Jamie Foxx Show as a guest as the two performed this song as the duo we never knew we needed.
“I Can Love You” feat. Lil’ Kim | 'Share My World' (1997)

We would all love to work with our friends, and Mary did just that when she enlisted the help of her girl Lil’ Kim to provide a hot 16 while telling the men in their lives that they could love them better than their current situation. A messy bop! It was clearly a family and friend affair, with Mary’s sister LaTonya even sharing in the writing credits along with Blige, Lil’ Kim and Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. When you put the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and the Queen Bee together, you’re bound to get a hit.
“All That I Can Say” | 'Mary' (1999)

Lauryn Hill was already riding high off of the success of her chart-topping debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and then she came through that next year and penned a bonafide hit for her friend Mary J. “All That I Can Say” doesn’t always get the play that it deserves, but it was a summer anthem for the real ones in the summer of 1999.

“Family Affair” | 'No More Drama' (2001)

Some folks may not necessarily rock with this song, but the fact remains that this is one of Mary’s most successful songs. Produced by Dr. Dre, “Family Affair” combines a funky mix of R&B and hip-hop as well as some interesting vocabulary with listeners being told about a “dancery” where “holleration” and “hateration” would not be tolerated. If that wasn’t enough, we also had a healthy dose of the auntie moves we so richly deserve and love from the queen.
“Never Been” | 'Brown Sugar' soundtrack (2002)

Most people never knew about (or simply slept on) this song, but it’s time to wake up. The Brown Sugar soundtrack received a great deal of success solely based on the Grammy Award-winning song “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)” with Erykah Badu and Common. However, Mary did her thing on the Missy Elliott and Henri Charlemagne written song “Never Been,” with Missy even doing as only she can and blessing the track with her background vocals.

