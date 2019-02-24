Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Billy Porter, Angela Bassett And More Show Up & Show Out

The melanin' was poppin' at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony.

The 91st annual Academy Awards kicked off with melanin' poppin' red carpet at the Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California (Feb. 24).

Among the celebrities of color to make their way down the camera lenses and flashing lights was Pose actor Billy Porter, who confidently strutted a black velvet tuxedo dress, a "custom couture masterpiece" designed by Christian Siriano (by the way, Porter paid homage to ballroom icon, Hector Xtravaganza of the House of Xtravaganza). Actress, singer and The Voice judge Jennifer Hudson made a fierce reemergence as she posed in a ruffled red gown.

Love made an appearance by way of couples like author DeVon Franklin and his wife, actress Meagan Good, actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, super producer Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and Black Panther queen Angela Bassett and her oh so cool husband, actor Courtney Vance. Michael B. Jordan decided to take his darling mother as his date to the Oscars ceremony.

The 91st annual Academy Awards is a year of many firsts: Spike Lee and Jordan Peele could become the first black director to win in the Best Directing category for BlacKKKlansman. Black Panther could become the first superhero film to take home Best Picture. Mahershala Ali could become the second black actor to win Best Supporting Actor for 2 consecutive years. Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler could become the first black women to take home Best Achievement In Costume Design and Best Production Design respectively.

Catch the Oscars live tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5pm PST on ABC.