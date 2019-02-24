Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Billy Porter, Angela Bassett And More Show Up & Show Out
The melanin' was poppin' at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony.
The 91st annual Academy Awards kicked off with melanin' poppin' red carpet at the Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California (Feb. 24).
Among the celebrities of color to make their way down the camera lenses and flashing lights was Pose actor Billy Porter, who confidently strutted a black velvet tuxedo dress, a "custom couture masterpiece" designed by Christian Siriano (by the way, Porter paid homage to ballroom icon, Hector Xtravaganza of the House of Xtravaganza). Actress, singer and The Voice judge Jennifer Hudson made a fierce reemergence as she posed in a ruffled red gown.
Love made an appearance by way of couples like author DeVon Franklin and his wife, actress Meagan Good, actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, super producer Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and Black Panther queen Angela Bassett and her oh so cool husband, actor Courtney Vance. Michael B. Jordan decided to take his darling mother as his date to the Oscars ceremony.
The 91st annual Academy Awards is a year of many firsts: Spike Lee and Jordan Peele could become the first black director to win in the Best Directing category for BlacKKKlansman. Black Panther could become the first superhero film to take home Best Picture. Mahershala Ali could become the second black actor to win Best Supporting Actor for 2 consecutive years. Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler could become the first black women to take home Best Achievement In Costume Design and Best Production Design respectively.
Catch the Oscars live tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5pm PST on ABC.
Billy Porter
Jenifer Lewis
Brian Tyree
Amandla Stenberg
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee
Regina King
(L-R) Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Zinzi Evans, Ryan Coogler
DJ M.O.S. and DJ Kiss
Stephan James
Laura Harrier
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Questlove
Danny Glover
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Yalitza Aparicio
Barry Jenkins and Guest
Tanika Ray
Octavia Spencer
David Oyelowo
Jennifer Hudson
Maya Rudolph
Stephan James and Shamier Anderson
Angela Bassett
Hanna Beachler
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa
Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti
Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese
Samuel L. Jackson
Shameik Moore, Stephan James and Shamier Anderson
Trevor Noah
Chadwick Boseman
Jennifer Lopez
Donna and Michael B. Jordan
Ruth E. Carter
Serena Williams
Tessa Thompson
Tyler Perry
Queen Latifah
Congressman John Lewis
Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim
KiKi Layne and Her Mother, Sandra
