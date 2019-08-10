Elektra’s 5 Memorable Moments In 'Pose' Season 1

Dominique Jackson has turned Elektra of 'Pose' into one of the most iconic characters on television.

Elektra’s ability to simultaneously inspire admiration and fear in her peers is a gift that not many other characters can match. She consistently delivers some of the most memorable lines in the FX show, which isn’t bad for a first-time actress. Jackson was cast by Janet Mock and Our Lady J, classical musician and television writer/producer, both of whom spent six months scouting talent for the show via open castings hoping to open doors for trans people in an industry where so few people with the power to do so will.

“There is such unmined and untapped talent there, and unmined stories,” Mock said when asked why it’s so difficult for industry people to find and identify trans talent during an interview for them. magazine. “Our show is a prime example that people who may not have long-a** résumés or star power can carry a series and that there’s not just one of them — there’s five of them [on the show].”

Jackson may not have been nominated for an Emmy award this year, but Elektra remains an audience favorite for so, so many reasons. Her character dares us to feel, to hope. In honor of that, here are five of Elektra’s best moments from Pose Season One.