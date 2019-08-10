Dominique Jackson As Elektra In POSE Season 1
JoJo Whilden/FX

Elektra’s 5 Memorable Moments In 'Pose' Season 1

August 10, 2019 - 9:00 am by Mariana Viera

Dominique Jackson has turned Elektra of 'Pose' into one of the most iconic characters on television.

Elektra’s ability to simultaneously inspire admiration and fear in her peers is a gift that not many other characters can match. She consistently delivers some of the most memorable lines in the FX show, which isn’t bad for a first-time actress. Jackson was cast by Janet Mock and Our Lady J, classical musician and television writer/producer,  both of whom spent six months scouting talent for the show via open castings hoping to open doors for trans people in an industry where so few people with the power to do so will.

“There is such unmined and untapped talent there, and unmined stories,” Mock said when asked why it’s so difficult for industry people to find and identify trans talent during an interview for them. magazine. “Our show is a prime example that people who may not have long-a** résumés or star power can carry a series and that there’s not just one of them — there’s five of them [on the show].”

Jackson may not have been nominated for an Emmy award this year, but Elektra remains an audience favorite for so, so many reasons. Her character dares us to feel, to hope. In honor of that, here are five of Elektra’s best moments from Pose Season One.

Elektra And The House of Abundance's Regal Theft
JoJo Whilden/FX
Elektra And The House of Abundance's Regal Theft

“The museum will be closing in five minutes, five minutes,” a voice announces through the overhead speaker. “Sh*t. We got to hide,” Elektra shrieks as she steps off a throne at a Royal Court museum installment. The House of Abundance scatters to find a hiding place, the museum lights dramatically turn off, and the music stops. The camera zooms in on the items of interest: capes, panniers, corsets, and surcoats in rich shades of plum, ivory, and ruby red— embroidered with delicate gold accents and paired with extravagant crown jewels. Elektra quietly comes out of her hiding place and whistles to signal to her crew that the coast is clear. Mary Jane Girls’ “In My House” comes back on, and the thrill begins. “Mother, what do we take?” Lulu (Hailie Sahar) asks in a shaky voice.

 

“Everything,” Elektra responds firmly. As they race to the exit, however, they realize they’re locked in. “I look too good not to be seen,” Elektra declares. They shatter the museum glass with a nearby bench, set off the alarm, and run off into the night. As they make their escape towards the ball, the group is spotted by local police, and a chase ensues.

 

“Anyone else? Going once, going twice, three times a lady,” announces the ball’s MC, Pray Tell (Billy Porter), giving the House of Abundance just enough time to make their grand entrance. “Ooooohhh, sh*t!” he yells into the speaker. “Disney, watch your a**. Blingderella is in town. Yes, baby!” The cops eventually storm into the ball, but not before the House of Abundance steals the night and scores a clean 10 from judges across the board. Elektra looks to the door and gracefully turns the clumsy New York cops into part of her performance. She extends her hands in front of her body, palms up, and struts seductively over to her captors. “And THAT, is how you do a ball,” Pray Tell exclaims.

How Elektra Became Blanca's Mother
JoJo Whilden/FX
How Elektra Became Blanca's Mother

Episode 5, “Mother’s Day,” begins with yet another ball. This time, however, the MC’s voice isn’t that of the familiar Pray Tell. “The category is: Femme Queen Virgin Runway. First time walking a ball!” he announces. “Behold the new daughters, ladies, and gentlemen. These are the up and coming pretty girls, and here they come.” The year is 1982. A nervous, wide-eyed Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) appears in the shot. We see her working up the courage to walk in the category. At the last second, she confidently walks onto the stage, fully expecting to awe her audience. Instead, she’s quickly and brutally shut down by both the unrelenting MC and the crowd. “Wait a minute, honey, looks like Cinderella came to the ball after midnight,” the host teases.

 

Blanca walks out of the ball, disillusioned, only to run into yet another group of girls mocking her appearance and subpar performance. At that point, Elektra, already a legend in the ballroom scene, steps in: “What is that on your lips, Leesa? Oh, it’s just your favorite lip gloss: sperm.” The girls don’t dare to answer her back. “Why don’t you low-rent, bad-handjob-giving hookers run back to the pier where you belong with the rest of the city vermin.” Blanca praises her, thanks her, then praises her again. “I cannot hear a thing you’re saying over the protest of your stomach,” Elektra interrupts. “When did you last eat?” The two sit down for a hot meal at a local diner, and by the end of the scene, Elektra is referring to herself as Blanca’s mother.

Elektra Falls From Her Vision of Grace
JoJo Whilden/FX
Elektra Falls From Her Vision of Grace

Three neon signs, one stacked on top of the other, read “peep show,” “25 cents,” “xxx.” Elektra walks in, put together as ever, and prepares for her first shift since her lover and patron broke up with her for going through with her sex confirmation surgery. She takes a seat in the dressing room, lights a cigarette, touches up her makeup and takes a long, hard look at herself in the mirror. It’s the last place she thought she’d find herself in at this stage in life. A character that once seemed untouchable and certain of her superiority quickly becomes one of the most vulnerable on the show.

 

Her first customer is an older white man dressed in a suit. Unphased, she begins dancing sensually for him. It’s clear that she’s been in this position before. “Private dancer” plays in the background as we watch a slew of men come in and out of the booth. Shift after shift, we watch her repeat her routine: get ready, dance for hours, sleep at fast-food restaurants and park benches. Then, the curtain rises once again. Elektra looks up, prepared to see the face of yet another male customer, only this time it’s Blanca. They make their way to a late-night diner once again, this time under very different circumstances. The two share a warm embrace, and we’re reassured that, through it all, Elektra is loved and will be okay.

Elektra Re-Recruits Papi Into House of Evangelista
JoJo Whilden/FX
Elektra Re-Recruits Papi Into House of Evangelista

It’s the last episode and ball of the season, and Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) is being bossed around for the umpteenth time by Candy and Lulu. The two became his “mothers” after Blanca kicked him out of her house for lying to her about selling drugs. Elektra comes to his rescue and delivers her final scathing read of the season. Through all of her trials and tribulations, it feels really good to see evidence that her sharp tongue and poise remain unmatched. “You think you’re legends, but you couldn’t make it from here to the door without me pointing the way,” she sneers. “Little Papi, I think you’ve suffered enough for your sins. I’m sure I can convince your mother, Blanca, to take you back if you’re willing to grovel a little.” “I don’t really know what that means,” Papi responds, “but I’ll grovel all night if I have to.” In one swift move, Elektra re-recruits Papi into House of Evangelista, takes Cubby and Lemar while she’s at it, and reaffirms her position as a ballroom legend.

Elecktra's Plan To "Deck These F**king Halls!”
JoJo Whilden/FX
Elecktra's Plan To "Deck These F**king Halls!”

“How dare you? I’m not some white girl toting an unlimited American Express card in my Gucci bag,” Elektra tells Candy Abundance (Angelica Ross) when she suggests that Elektra’s paramour and underwriter can help finance their Christmas decorations.

 

“He counts everything he gives to me, every single cent, every single goddamn gift.” In this scene, Elektra devises a plan to steal the Salvation Army charity fund in front of a Madison Ave department store. Rich, white Christmas shoppers drop bills into a tin bucket as the girls peek at them from around the corner and wait for their perfect moment. Lulu walks towards the bucket, guarded by two men dressed as an elf and a Santa. As she lowers her purse off her shoulder, all of its contents fall to the ground. The naive men scramble to help Lulu recollect her things, and that’s when Elektra, donning a Santa-esque, expensive-looking scarlet outfit, goes in for the kill.

 

They get back to their apartment and count thousands of dollars, “That’s why we hit the bucket up on Madison. Every dollar one of those rich, Upper East Side bi**hes put in that bucket is a gift back to themselves,” Elektra proclaims. Though in the end, she deceives her children and uses the money for a deposit on her sex confirmation surgery, the scene is a delicious nod to a subtle form of wealth redistribution carried out by the most deserving. “If we ain’t charity, then who is?” Candy posits.

