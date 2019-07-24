Cast of Pose FX
More Depth, More Light: Why 'Pose' Is One Of The Best Shows on TV Right Now

July 24, 2019 - 11:00 am by Mariana Viera

Here are five of the most memorable scenes of 'Pose' Season One.

Pose has elevated the stories of black trans women in ways that no other network television show ever has. The FX series, which was just nominated for seven Emmy awards including outstanding drama series and outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Billy Porter’s performance, tells the story of New York’s 1980s and ‘90s LGBTQ ballroom subculture. It was initially thought up as a television adaption of the 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning by Ryan Murphy, co-creator of shows like Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Nip/Tuck. So when Murphy read a script for Pose written by then-UCLA graduate student Steven Canals, he agreed to sign on to the project. “I had met with 150 executives: There was no single person who said they wanted to buy it or develop it,” Canals said in an interview with GQ.

Since its premiere, Pose has consistently made television history both in front of and behind the camera, proving that mega-executives can make successful shows that open doors for people who’ve been denied opportunities in Hollywood. Murphy made it clear from the beginning that he intended to step aside as a creator to make space for queer people of color, specifically trans women, to tell their own stories. Pose writer/director/producer and transgender rights activist Janet Mock was brought on as one of the chief architects of the show, eventually cementing her place in television history as the first trans woman of color to write, produce, and direct a network TV episode. “It’s about a resilient community that has been here for decades, right? We’ve always been here,” she said during an interview, explaining why she believes the show is revolutionary. “To show that part of ourselves is important, and I think it could only happen on a series where we’re centered. We’re not the sidekicks. We’re not on the margins looking in. We are the inside.”

At its best, Pose is pure joy. In honor of its groundbreaking first season, here are the most memorable scenes of Pose FX Season One.

Blanca and Damon in Pose FX scene
YouTube
1
5

A Second Chance at Life: Blanca Lands Damon An Audition at The New School for Dance (Pilot Episode)

"Do you know what the greatest pain a person can feel is? The greatest tragedy a life can experience?” Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) asks Helena St. Rogers, the director of The New School for Dance. "That is having a truth inside of you and you not being able to share it. That is having a great beauty and no one there to see it." Blanca’s voice cracks, but it does not falter. The urgency of the moment is palpable in her every intonation, facial expression. Her chosen son, Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain), missed the application deadline for a prestigious dance program. The two met not long before this scene, at a park where he had been sleeping after being kicked out of his home for being gay. Now, Blanca pleads, or rather demands, that he be given a chance to audition. Blanca doesn’t explicitly say it, but the director understands that Blanca isn’t asking her to give Damon a chance to showcase his talent, she’s asking her to give him a chance at life. “Have a seat,” responds the director as she prepares to grant Blanca’s wish against her better judgement.

Angel and Stan in Pose FX scene
YouTube
2
5

Who’s Really Doing the Posing?: Angel and Stan Talk About "Playing Dress-Up" (Episode 2: “Access”)

It's late at night and Angel (Indya Moore) sits across from her married lover, Stan, at a booth in a diner. Stan is white, middle-class and recently landed his "dream job" at the Trump Organization. His storyline is representative of the rise of the "Trump Era." Angel is a black, trans woman and sex worker. The juxtaposition of their worlds is a central narrative throughout the season. "I’m no one. I want what I'm supposed to want, I wear what I'm supposed to wear, and I work where I'm supposed to work," Stan tells her. "I stand for nothing. But you're who you are, even though the price you pay for it is being disinvited from the rest of the world. I'm the one playing dress-up." Janet Mock called this moment “one of the greatest scenes” of the first season. It honors the fact that queer people, especially those who identify as trans, have always been miles ahead of a society that fears and violently rejects authenticity in favor of conformity. Angel openly fails societal gender norms and insists on living her truth, albeit at a great cost, while Stan is constantly preoccupied with his efforts to reach empty objectives that don’t actually hold any meaning for him.

Pray Tell and Blanca in Pose FX scene
YouTube
3
5

When I Think of Home: Blanca and Pray Tell Sing A Duet at “AIDS Cabaret” (Episode 6: “Love Is the Message”)

Pray Tell (Billy Porter) has organized an “AIDS Cabaret” for patients in the drab ward that his boyfriend, Costas, is living out his last days in. “It’s simple, but it’s something,” he tells his lover. Halfway through the scene, Blanca stands on the stage, preparing to sing “Home” from The Wiz. She scans the room, and for the first time is confronted with what she believes is her inescapable destiny as an HIV-positive, trans woman. She’s visibly overwhelmed, but she closes her eyes, takes a deep breath, and dives into a soft, honeyed rendition of “Home.”

Midway through the song, however, she focuses her attention on a sickly, black woman who, we can only assume, reminds her of herself. When it seems that Blanca won’t be able to finish the song, Pray Tell, who also recently found out he’s HIV-positive, walks up to the stage and embraces her before picking up where she left off. The two feed off each other’s love and elevate their voices to a powerful yet measured cadence. They finish the song together, with a renewed sense of strength and the reassurance that, through it all, they’re not alone in the world. In an interview with Vulture, Billy Porter said of the episode, “It took me back to the time that I lived through, that many of us lived through. It felt like a really hopeless thing at the time,” he said. “Those of us who are artists really found ways to give back through our heart. It made me very thankful that I’ve lived long enough to see this day. I’ve lived long enough to see this transition in our culture to be able to tell this story.”

Pray Tell in Pose FX scene
YouTube
4
5

I Don’t Give It Up That Easy: Pray Tell Jumps Back Into the Dating Scene (Episode 8: “Mother of the Year”)

Blanca, Pray Tell’s closest confidante, sets him up with a beautiful (much younger) bartender, Keenan, who she sees eyeing Pray Tell at the ball earlier in the episode. Reluctantly, Pray Tell agrees to a dinner date. He goes in ready to lay it all out on the table—the recent loss of his partner and his own HIV status. On the surface, he’s already resigned himself to rejection, but it’s clear that he wants to find love again. “Now that you know my truth, you probably want to leave. And I wouldn’t blame you. So why don’t you just go and I-I’ll pick up the check? And we can pretend this never happened.” Instead, his date reassures him that he’s still interested and wants to be there for him. “I’m sorry that you’re going through a rough time. What can I do to help?” The look on Pray Tell’s face is one of shock, delight, relief. Keenan lightens up the moment by telling Pray Tell that “he doesn’t give it up that easy” and the two share a sweet kiss. It’s a touching moment of vulnerability and much-needed payoff for a character who’s been swimming against the current all season and who we’ve all been rooting for.

Blanca in Pose FX scene
YouTube
5
5

A House Is Much More Than a Home: Blanca is Named Mother of the Year (Episode 8: “Mother of the Year”)

"And last but not least, from the House of Evangelista, Blanca Evangelista," Pray Tell announces at the culmination of the very last ball of the season. The award is for Mother of the Year, and the voting was unanimous. “This recipient has taught us that a house is much more than a home. It’s family. And every family needs a mother who is affirming, caring, loyal, and inspiring,” Pray Tell continues. The award, of course, goes to Blanca. By the end of the scene, she’s sitting on the shoulders of two ball-goers as the room lights reflect off a giant disco ball and onto her canary-colored dress. Paper confetti fills the air around her. She tilts her head back, savoring the moment, and smiles the biggest smile as everyone in the room celebrates her. Everyone knew the moment was coming, but that didn’t make it any less gratifying.

