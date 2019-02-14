single black women v books list to read
Solitary Alignment: 5 Self-Affirming Reads For Single Ladies On Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2019 - 11:55 am by Stephanie Long

Because you’re strong, independent, and don’t need no (wo)man.

Ahh, the Feast of Saint Valentine—the Hallmark holiday that strikes us with its arrow each year, for better or for worse, depending on your bae status. While the romantic holiday is adored and celebrated by many, if you’re still reeling over, say, your ex’s refusal to commit, chances are Feb. 14 is more of a heartache for you than anything.

But as a wise woman once said, “If they liked it then they should’ve put a ring on it.” So whether V-Day has you scared of lonely or sulking over a lost love, as another wise woman once said, they “would be SUPER lucky to even set eyes on you this Valentine’s Day. That’s it. That’s the gift.” Shout out to The Slumflower.

Sure, having a bae on Valentine’s Day is cool, but so is reminding yourself why you’re just fine without one (cue Webbie’s “Independent”). In fact, single folks have better relationships overall, according to the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. You know how the old adage goes: love yourself before loving someone else.

For this Valentine’s Day, VIBE Vixen rounds up a nourishing list of books for our sisters doin’ it for themselves. Consider this your reminder of how badass you are—because you are! Oh, oh, oh. *Beyoncé voice*

'What We Not Finna Do' by Erin McLaughlin

What we not finna do is let you sit around on V-Day (or any day, for that matter) downplaying your worth—which is why this book by Erin McLaughlin, aka Saint Dyana, is a must-read. Penned by a 20-something Black woman scorned, What We Not Finna Do is essentially Lemonade in literature form, coming straight from the experience of someone who’s been through it with these ni*as. “I had experienced my first ‘situationship’ that put me through the wringer, and it destroyed me in a lot of ways, but during that time I had also learned a lot about myself,” McLaughlin shared with Vixen over email. “I learned how to rehabilitate myself when I was broken in pieces … But most importantly, I learned that even though love can be grand, it’s not worth destroying yourself over.” Throughout her book, which is divided into 10 empowering commandment chapters (“Do Not Perform Emotional Labor” had us shook), McLaughlin shares how a terrible breakup taught her how to choose herself over the constant pursuit of men and relationships. “But it wouldn’t be a real journey for me if I hadn’t shared it and allowed other women to heal and learn with me,” she added, “because men are evil and we’re all we got.” Cop What We Not Finna Do here.
'What a Time to Be Alone: The Slumflower’s Guide to Why You Are Already Enough' by Chidera Eggerue

What a time to be aligned—and alone. In her bestselling debut, award-winning blogger and fearless leader of the #SaggyBoobsMatter movement Chidera Eggerue is here to remind you that “you’re bad as hell and were made with intention.” A millennial self-care bible, if you will, WATTBA guides readers through a series of uplifting affirmations and Igbo proverbs you’ll want to write on sticky notes. Even Kehlani is on board. “It’s all about celebrating solitude,” Eggerue—known as The Slumflower to her 280k+ social media following—told the Topshop blog last year. “What I aim to do with this book is actually transform the way that we view spending time with yourself. I want to encourage people to give themselves a chance and understand that there is so much value in your own company, and if you manage to build it yourself, you’ll find that you’ll have much more fruitful and healthy relationships with other people.” So fear not, single lady. Your solitude is your superpower. Ready to embrace it? Throw Eggerue’s book in your Amazon cart.
'Thick: And Other Essays' by Tressie McMillan Cottom

From award-winning professor and esteemed author Tressie McMillan Cottom comes Thick, a pivotal collection of essays on our messy society and the book Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor has called “a crucial contribution to contemporary Black thought.” “These essays show us the potency of actually existing Black feminist analysis and expose the deep structures of racism and inequality that shape most Black women’s lives,” Taylor states—which may be what the doctor ordered to help you realize your own power if you’re feeling a bit meh on Valentine’s Day. In Thick, Cottom makes no apology for emphasizing the “radical idea” that “Black women are rational and human,” nor does she water down her language when discussing what some (read: patriarchy, white folks, etc.) would deem hot button topics… and sometimes it’s just that sort of energy you need when you could use a self-esteem boost. Are we right or are we right? Author Darnell Moore refers to Cottom’s words as a “sword,” so who knows: by the time you’re done reading, perhaps you, too, can “come out swinging your blade at the hydra’s head with unmatched courage.” Arm yourself here.
'For When You Decide to Be Honest' by Barbara Simi Muhumuza

Barbara Simi Muhumuza—aka @simimoonlight—is a writer, DJ, mental health advocate, and all-too-familiar with the tribulations of Black womanhood.

For When You Decide to Be Honest reads like a diary, guiding readers through personal narratives while eloquently illustrating the erasure of Black women by patriarchy, racism, and sexism. It helps to be seen when you’re feeling alone, which is why we’re recommending this book for your self-care sesh, your Galentine’s Day, or however you choose to spend the holiday.

And if you take nothing else away from Simi’s work, let it be this: love yourself for the sake of loving yourself and watch your flowers come to you.

“What I'm learning is that when you create just for the sake of creating, the rewards will always follow, even if they're a bit different from what you imagined,” Muhumuza told Vixen over email of writing her book. “I hold that same notion in love—when you love just for the sake of loving, what you need, want and deserve will always find its way to you.

”Your destiny awaits. Order For When You Decide to Be Honest here.

Today I Affirm: A Journal That Nurtures Self-Care by Alexandra Elle

According to psychology studies, not only can journaling help manage anxiety and reduce stress, but it also allows you to create space for positive self-talk. So why not make time to put pen to paper this Valentine’s Day?

If you’re not sure where to start (because writer's block is real), look no further than Alexandra Elle’s Today I Affirm, a guided journal created to help you incorporate self-care in your daily routine and prioritize your well-being. Elle, who’s known in social media’s self-care circle as a top voice in wellness—particularly among women of color—has been transforming lives with her positive words for years. Now, she’s making it easier than ever for you to do the same—for yourself.

“The Today I Affirm Journal was created with the intention of helping those who use it lean into their self-care ritual(s) through a writing practice,” Elle told Vixen over email. “It’s a guided workbook that encourages introspection, positive self-talk, and creating new ways to implement affirmation writing in daily life.”

Elle adds that it doesn’t matter if you’re boo’d up living your single life like it’s golden.

“Using writing as a tool to explore self-love and prepare for joy can be a positive shapeshifter in how we move through the world and our relationships.”

What are you waiting on? Grab a pen and get to writing.

