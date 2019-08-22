group-power-starz-women2-final-1566487863
Karl Ferguson

VIBE 'Power' Cover Shoot Photos: Lala Anthony, Naturi Naughton And Lela Loren

August 22, 2019 - 12:14 pm by Desire Thompson

Read the 2019 August cover story here.

VIBE August 2019 Cover Stars
Karl Ferguson
VIBE August 2019 Cover Stars

From left: Lala Anthony, Lela Loren And Naturi Naughton photographed on July 26, 2019 at Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, California.

Lela Loren
Karl Ferguson
Lela Loren

Lela Loren photographed on July 26, 2019 at  Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, California.  
Lala Anthony
Karl Ferguson
Lala Anthony

Lala Anthony photographed on July 26, 2019 at Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, California.

Naturi Naughton
Karl Ferguson
Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton photographed on July 26, 2019 at Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, California.
Lala Anthony
Karl Ferguson
Lala Anthony

Lala Anthony photographed on July 26, 2019 at Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, California.
Lela Loren
Karl Ferguson
Lela Loren

Lela Loren photographed on July 26, 2019 at Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, California.
Naturi Naughton
Karl Ferguson
Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton photographed on July 26, 2019 at Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, California.
Lala Anthony, Naturi Naughton And Lela Loren
Karl Ferguson
Lala Anthony, Naturi Naughton And Lela Loren

From left: Lela Loren, Lala Anthony and Naturi Naughton photographed on July 26, 2019 at Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, California.
